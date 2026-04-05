Scalping dot M1

Shows price reversal points on the chart. Works on a period of 1 minute. The red arrow indicates that the price will go down now, and the blue arrow shows that the price will go up now. The accuracy of the signals is up to 93% depending on the currency pair. Works on all currency pairs, including the metals gold and silver. The indicator analyzes the current price position relative to the price range for a certain period in the past. The indicator optimizes its data using mathematical modules and interprets it into signals using graphic arrows. The indicator is very easy to use and very useful when trading scalping strategies.





Benefits of the indicator:

shows price reversal points

shows signals on the smallest period of 1 minute

works on all currency pairs

installed on the Metatrader4 terminal





How to download and test? To do this, use the instructions at the link https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498





Trading recommendations:

use period 1 minute (M1)

any currency pair





Indicator settings: