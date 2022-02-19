MT5 Version

Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes. Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for a right interpretation. On the other side, longer Periods and slower reactive MAs will filter out much of the market's noise to get a much clearer view.

Elliot Wave Oscillator usually shows its highest values during 3rd waves, positive but lower values during the 1st and 5th waves and divergences between the 3rd and the 5th waves. Corrections use to reach negative values.

At the same time, Elliot Wave Oscillator provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT4 Terminal at MAX and MIN EWO values.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

Time saving

Ease the identification of the trend and Elliot Wave counts

Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits

Highly customizable

Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)

Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading

Alerts and notifications on the MT4 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

Price Source: Price source for the calculations

MA type : Moving average type for the algorithm( SMA, EMA, WMA, Smooth MA, HullMA, RMA, TEMA )

) Period 1: Period for the first MA

Period 2: Period for the second MA

Show difference as percent of current candle: EWO as percent value with respect to candle price

Enable Multicolor Mode (0=1Color, 1=2Color, 2=3Colors): 1,2 or 3 colored EWO

Activate Color Range: True enables default Color Ranges, False allows you to select the colors yourself

Color range (0=Grey,1=Blue,2=Green,3=Red): Default Color Ranges for the EWO

Notifications:

Activate Alerts: Enables alerts on the MT4 Terminal at MAX and MIN EWO values

Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

