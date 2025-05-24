AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5

SpectraCore Genesis

Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate.

SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor.

It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD.

No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity.

This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits.

And acts when others are still uncertain.

A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311320

What's Inside

Swing-based reversal logic — targets pullbacks and price retracements after significant momentum shifts

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging

Multi-layered signal filtering — utilizes custom-enhanced RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, and dynamic volatility deviation modules

Full control and clean execution — every entry is based on calculated setups, not guesswork

Why Gold?

XAU/USD is one of the most volatile and powerful assets on the market.

It requires precision, discipline, and strategic execution.

SpectraCore Genesis was built for exactly that — not as a multipurpose tool, but as a specialized weapon for gold.

Running on H1, the advisor analyzes structural movement and price rhythm to identify optimal trade opportunities.

Technical Specifications

Symbol: XAU/USD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $300+

Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000

Strategy Type: directional, no grid, no averaging

Broker: any with market execution

Who It's For

Traders tired of aggressive, unstable strategies

Users who value transparency, discipline, and logic

Those who want to approach gold with purpose, not with hope

Professionals who prefer strategy over randomness

Development Roadmap

H4 support for broader positioning

Visual panel and in-chart execution logs

Optional enhanced risk modes for controlled scaling

Live Monitoring & Licensing A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review:

Hey! Want to claim your gift? Just drop me a quick private message!



Final Thoughts

SpectraCore Genesis is not a gimmick.

It is not a demo showcase. It is a dedicated algorithm, engineered to execute under pressure, filter the noise, and focus on one goal — trading gold with accuracy.

It doesn’t shoot blindly. It strikes with purpose.

If you believe strategy should be built on logic — not luck —

this is your Genesis.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions are dynamic and subject to change. True strength lies not in avoiding uncertainty, but in being structurally prepared for it.