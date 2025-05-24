AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5

4.5

SpectraCore Genesis

Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate.

SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor.
It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD.
No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity.

This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits.
And acts when others are still uncertain.

A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311320

What's Inside

  • Swing-based reversal logic — targets pullbacks and price retracements after significant momentum shifts

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit — no martingale, no grid, no averaging

  • Multi-layered signal filtering — utilizes custom-enhanced RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, and dynamic volatility deviation modules

  • Full control and clean execution — every entry is based on calculated setups, not guesswork

Why Gold?

XAU/USD is one of the most volatile and powerful assets on the market.
It requires precision, discipline, and strategic execution.
SpectraCore Genesis was built for exactly that — not as a multipurpose tool, but as a specialized weapon for gold.

Running on H1, the advisor analyzes structural movement and price rhythm to identify optimal trade opportunities.

Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Recommended Deposit: $300+

  • Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000

  • Strategy Type: directional, no grid, no averaging

  • Broker: any with market execution

Who It's For

  • Traders tired of aggressive, unstable strategies

  • Users who value transparency, discipline, and logic

  • Those who want to approach gold with purpose, not with hope

  • Professionals who prefer strategy over randomness

Development Roadmap

  • H4 support for broader positioning

  • Visual panel and in-chart execution logs

  • Optional enhanced risk modes for controlled scaling

Live Monitoring & Licensing

A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311320

A limited number of licenses are currently available at the launch price of $349.
Once this limit is reached, the price will be increased to preserve strategic integrity and prevent market saturation.

Hey! Want to claim your gift? Just drop me a quick private message!

Final Thoughts

SpectraCore Genesis is not a gimmick.
It is not a demo showcase. It is a dedicated algorithm, engineered to execute under pressure, filter the noise, and focus on one goal — trading gold with accuracy.

It doesn’t shoot blindly. It strikes with purpose.
If you believe strategy should be built on logic — not luck —
this is your Genesis.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions are dynamic and subject to change. True strength lies not in avoiding uncertainty, but in being structurally prepared for it.

Alex Quino
373
Alex Quino 2025.08.12 13:06 
 

This EA has a lot of potential, whatever settings you put on backtest still profitable. It doesn't trade always though, sometimes 1 week no orders. But the trade accuracy is good. The settings are also simple and customizable. Have high hopes on this one. Will update this review after few months.

liu000202
853
liu000202 2025.06.23 10:35 
 

he accuracy is good, but there are a few fewer orders

Ralphor
506
Ralphor 2025.06.17 18:28 
 

For over a week it's giving good results, trading a bit less than in backtest, but still it's looking promising ! The customer service is next to none, the author is very kind and helpful !!!

