ZHL Channel
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
for noobs who dont read description : THE DOTS REPAINT AS THEY ARE BASED ON ZIGZAG ( DUUUH !!) BUT CHANNEL LINES DONT REPAINT.
based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance,
==========================
the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames
channel on current time frame ,
==============================================
Note: this indicator channel lines never repaint 👍
User didn't leave any comment to the rating