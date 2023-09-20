ZHL Channel

for noobs who dont read description : THE DOTS REPAINT AS THEY ARE BASED ON ZIGZAG ( DUUUH !!) BUT CHANNEL LINES DONT REPAINT.

based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance,

the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames

channel on current time frame ,

Note: this indicator channel lines never repaint 👍