Smart ADR
- Indicators
-
Lee Teik HongTHE FOREX CUES
AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 24 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Smart ADR as an indicator displays the average daily range of 3 timeframes such as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly.
Using the combination of 3 timeframes of ADR as a reference to shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on your charts.
Inputs
Smart ADR Parameters
- Indicator Name - Display the indicator name
- Daily Periods - Display the Daily Periods of ADR
- Weekly Periods - Display the Weekly Periods of ADR
- Monthly Periods - Display the Monthly Periods of ADR
- Daily Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show daily ADR lines
- Weekly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show weekly ADR lines
- Monthly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show monthly ADR lines
- Line Thickness - Thickness of line
- Line Style - Line style ( default - Solid Line)
- Font Color - Font Color of label
- Font Size - Fontsize of label
- Daily ADR Color - Color line of daily ADR
- Weekly ADR Color - Color line of weekly ADR
- Monthly ADR Color - Colorline of monthly ADR
- ADR info ( points ) Show ON - Set TRUE