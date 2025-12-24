Smart ADR as an indicator displays the average daily range of 3 timeframes such as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly.

Using the combination of 3 timeframes of ADR as a reference to shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on your charts.



Inputs



Smart ADR Parameters

Indicator Name - Display the indicator name

Daily Periods - Display the Daily Periods of ADR

Weekly Periods - Display the Weekly Periods of ADR

Monthly Periods - Display the Monthly Periods of ADR

Daily Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show daily ADR lines

Weekly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show weekly ADR lines

Monthly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show monthly ADR lines

Line Thickness - Thickness of line

Line Style - Line style ( default - Solid Line)

Font Color - Font Color of label

Font Size - Fontsize of label

Daily ADR Color - Color line of daily ADR

Weekly ADR Color - Color line of weekly ADR

Monthly ADR Color - Colorline of monthly ADR

ADR info ( points ) Show ON - Set TRUE







