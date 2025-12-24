Smart ADR

  • Indicators
  • Lee Teik Hong
    Lee Teik Hong

    Lee Teik Hong

    4.1 (11)
    THE FOREX CUES
    AN EFFECTIVE PLAN WITH A HIGH-QUALITY STRATEGY
    A lucrative trade is frequently generated by the "Repeat and Repeat" pattern. Many expert traders that I believe, would agree with this assertion.
    18 products
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 24 December 2025
  • Activations: 5

Smart ADR as an indicator displays the average daily range of 3 timeframes such as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly. 

Using the combination of 3 timeframes of ADR as a reference to shows fixed range and dynamic range targets as lines on your charts. 

Inputs

Smart ADR Parameters

  • Indicator Name - Display the indicator name
  • Daily Periods - Display the Daily Periods of ADR
  • Weekly Periods -  Display the Weekly Periods of ADR
  • Monthly Periods -  Display the Monthly Periods of ADR
  • Daily Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show daily ADR lines
  • Weekly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show weekly ADR lines
  • Monthly Line Show ON - Set TRUE to show monthly ADR lines
  • Line Thickness - Thickness of line
  • Line Style  - Line style ( default - Solid Line)
  • Font Color - Font Color of label
  • Font Size - Fontsize of label
  • Daily ADR Color - Color line of daily ADR      
  • Weekly ADR Color - Color line of weekly ADR
  • Monthly ADR Color - Colorline of monthly ADR
  • ADR info ( points ) Show ON - Set TRUE





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Indicators
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
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