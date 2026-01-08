Product Description

RSI TrendGate 3MA is an MT4/MT5 chart indicator designed for trend direction confirmation.

It evaluates trend direction using a combination of three Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and displays arrows in the chart window when the direction state changes according to the selected conditions.

This indicator is not intended to be used as a standalone entry signal. A recommended workflow is to confirm direction on a higher timeframe and apply your own entry timing rules on a lower timeframe.

How it works

MA regime (trend direction by MA order)

The indicator calculates three MAs (short / middle / long).

Direction regime is determined only by their order:

Up regime: MA Short > MA Mid > MA Long

Down regime: MA Short < MA Mid < MA Long

None regime: any other state (MA lines are mixed)

Short MA slope filter (optional)

To avoid weak or flat conditions, the indicator can check the slope of the short MA by comparing values at two shifts (default: shift 1 vs shift 3).

A minimum slope threshold can be applied. Smoothed RSI and RSI slope

RSI is calculated from the selected applied price.

Then RSI is smoothed by applying a Moving Average method to the RSI array (MA on RSI).

The direction of RSI is evaluated by the difference between two shifted values (Slope A vs Slope B). Edge trigger (optional)

When enabled, arrows are displayed only at the moment the RSI slope condition changes (edge), instead of being displayed continuously while the condition remains true.

This helps reduce repeated arrows during the same direction state.

Signals and display

Buy arrow is plotted below the bar when the up regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to upward (with optional filters enabled).

Sell arrow is plotted above the bar when the down regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to downward (with optional filters enabled).

Optional MA lines (short / mid / long) can be displayed on the chart.

The indicator processes signals on closed bars to avoid using unfinished bar values for the direction decision.

Inputs

RSI

InpRSIPeriod: RSI period

InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI applied price

RSI smoothing (MA on RSI)

InpRSISmoothPeriod: smoothing period applied to the RSI array

InpRSISmoothMethod: smoothing method (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

RSI slope comparison

InpRSISlopeShiftA: shift A for RSI slope comparison

InpRSISlopeShiftB: shift B for RSI slope comparison

InpRSIMinDelta: minimum delta for RSI slope validation

MA regime (three MAs)

InpShortMAPeriod: short MA period

InpMidMAPeriod: middle MA period

InpLongMAPeriod: long MA period

InpMAShift: MA shift

InpMAAppliedPrice: MA applied price

InpShortMAMethod / InpMidMAMethod / InpLongMAMethod: method for each MA (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

Short MA slope filter

InpUseShortMASlope: enable short MA slope filter

InpShortMASlopeShiftA: shift A for short MA slope comparison

InpShortMASlopeShiftB: shift B for short MA slope comparison

InpShortMAMinSlopePts: minimum slope threshold in points

Trigger style

InpUseRSIEdgeTrigger: show arrows only on slope-change (edge)

InpAllowNoneRegime: allow signals when MA regime is None (if enabled)

Display

InpArrowCodeBuy: Wingdings code for buy arrow

InpArrowCodeSell: Wingdings code for sell arrow

InpArrowOffsetPts: arrow offset in points from bar high/low

InpShowMALines: show or hide MA lines

Diagnostics

InpTestMode: 0 normal, 1 force long arrows (up regime only), 2 force short arrows (down regime only)

InpDebugPrint: print diagnostic information to the log (optional)

Performance option

InpCalculateOnNewBarOnly: calculate only when a new bar appears (recommended)

Recommended usage

Use the indicator on a higher timeframe (for example H1 or H4) to confirm the current direction regime.

Apply your own entry/exit rules on a lower timeframe (for example M5 or M15) in the same direction as the higher timeframe regime.

Avoid trading solely based on the arrow marks. The arrows are intended for direction confirmation and state changes, not for timing entries by themselves.

