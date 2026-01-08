RSI TrendGate

Product Description

RSI TrendGate 3MA is an MT4/MT5 chart indicator designed for trend direction confirmation.
It evaluates trend direction using a combination of three Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and displays arrows in the chart window when the direction state changes according to the selected conditions.

This indicator is not intended to be used as a standalone entry signal. A recommended workflow is to confirm direction on a higher timeframe and apply your own entry timing rules on a lower timeframe.

How it works

  1. MA regime (trend direction by MA order)
    The indicator calculates three MAs (short / middle / long).
    Direction regime is determined only by their order:

  • Up regime: MA Short > MA Mid > MA Long

  • Down regime: MA Short < MA Mid < MA Long

  • None regime: any other state (MA lines are mixed)

  1. Short MA slope filter (optional)
    To avoid weak or flat conditions, the indicator can check the slope of the short MA by comparing values at two shifts (default: shift 1 vs shift 3).
    A minimum slope threshold can be applied.

  2. Smoothed RSI and RSI slope
    RSI is calculated from the selected applied price.
    Then RSI is smoothed by applying a Moving Average method to the RSI array (MA on RSI).
    The direction of RSI is evaluated by the difference between two shifted values (Slope A vs Slope B).

  3. Edge trigger (optional)
    When enabled, arrows are displayed only at the moment the RSI slope condition changes (edge), instead of being displayed continuously while the condition remains true.
    This helps reduce repeated arrows during the same direction state.

Signals and display

  • Buy arrow is plotted below the bar when the up regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to upward (with optional filters enabled).

  • Sell arrow is plotted above the bar when the down regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to downward (with optional filters enabled).

  • Optional MA lines (short / mid / long) can be displayed on the chart.

The indicator processes signals on closed bars to avoid using unfinished bar values for the direction decision.

Inputs

RSI

  • InpRSIPeriod: RSI period

  • InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI applied price

RSI smoothing (MA on RSI)

  • InpRSISmoothPeriod: smoothing period applied to the RSI array

  • InpRSISmoothMethod: smoothing method (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

RSI slope comparison

  • InpRSISlopeShiftA: shift A for RSI slope comparison

  • InpRSISlopeShiftB: shift B for RSI slope comparison

  • InpRSIMinDelta: minimum delta for RSI slope validation

MA regime (three MAs)

  • InpShortMAPeriod: short MA period

  • InpMidMAPeriod: middle MA period

  • InpLongMAPeriod: long MA period

  • InpMAShift: MA shift

  • InpMAAppliedPrice: MA applied price

  • InpShortMAMethod / InpMidMAMethod / InpLongMAMethod: method for each MA (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)

Short MA slope filter

  • InpUseShortMASlope: enable short MA slope filter

  • InpShortMASlopeShiftA: shift A for short MA slope comparison

  • InpShortMASlopeShiftB: shift B for short MA slope comparison

  • InpShortMAMinSlopePts: minimum slope threshold in points

Trigger style

  • InpUseRSIEdgeTrigger: show arrows only on slope-change (edge)

  • InpAllowNoneRegime: allow signals when MA regime is None (if enabled)

Display

  • InpArrowCodeBuy: Wingdings code for buy arrow

  • InpArrowCodeSell: Wingdings code for sell arrow

  • InpArrowOffsetPts: arrow offset in points from bar high/low

  • InpShowMALines: show or hide MA lines

Diagnostics

  • InpTestMode: 0 normal, 1 force long arrows (up regime only), 2 force short arrows (down regime only)

  • InpDebugPrint: print diagnostic information to the log (optional)

Performance option

  • InpCalculateOnNewBarOnly: calculate only when a new bar appears (recommended)

Recommended usage

  • Use the indicator on a higher timeframe (for example H1 or H4) to confirm the current direction regime.

  • Apply your own entry/exit rules on a lower timeframe (for example M5 or M15) in the same direction as the higher timeframe regime.

  • Avoid trading solely based on the arrow marks. The arrows are intended for direction confirmation and state changes, not for timing entries by themselves.

Notes

  • This indicator does not use DLL calls and does not use WebRequest.

  • Results depend on symbol, timeframe, price feed, and parameter settings.

  • The indicator uses closed bars for direction decisions.


More from author
Break Even Trailing EA
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
Break Even Trailing EA | Automated Breakeven & Trailing Stop Manager Break Even Trailing EA is a utility Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4/5, designed to automate profit protection for discretionary traders. This tool manages risk and locks in profits automatically after your manual entries, making your trading process more efficient and less stressful. The EA offers two powerful, selectable logic modes for securing profits, which you can use individually or in combination, depending on your
FREE
Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Smoothed – MT4 Indicator Heikin Ashi Smoothed is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Heikin Ashi candlestick chart by applying an additional smoothing process using moving averages. This approach creates a much clearer visual representation of trends, significantly reducing chart noise and making it easier to identify the prevailing market direction as well as potential reversals. Main Features Displays smoothed Heikin Ashi candlesticks on the char
FREE
SmoothedRSI
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
SmoothedRSI is a custom indicator that calculates a standard RSI and then applies a smoothing method to the RSI values. The indicator displays only the smoothed RSI line in a separate window. The output range is 0 to 100. RSI can react strongly to short-term price fluctuations, which may increase small oscillations depending on market conditions. This indicator smooths the RSI values to reduce short-term noise and make broader momentum changes easier to observe. Core Specifications Display: one
FREE
Ride the Trend Signal
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Ride the Wave of Trends — Clear Signals for Confident Following In financial markets, the most stable profits often come from clear and established trends. However, even experienced traders know that riding the trend reliably is not always easy. Ride the Trend Signal is a signal-based indicator that focuses on trend-following entries, particularly on pullbacks and retracements. Instead of jumping into the early stages of a trend, this tool waits until the trend is established and then identifies
FREE
SuperTrend Simple
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
The SuperTrend indicator is a trend-following technical tool that visually highlights trend reversals in the market. The color and position of its lines change automatically based on price movements, supporting both entry and exit decisions. With a simple design, it can be used in a wide range of trading styles, including discretionary and automated trading. Main Features Clear display of trend reversals During uptrends, the line is drawn below the candlesticks; during downtrends, it is drawn a
FREE
PositionClose
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
PositionClose | All Position Close Script for MT4 PositionClose is a utility script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed to help traders efficiently manage their positions. With a single click, you can close all open positions instantly, or selectively close only buy or only sell positions. This tool is especially useful during sudden market movements, important news releases, or any situation where rapid risk reduction or position adjustment is needed. PositionClose is suitable for both discretionar
FREE
CandleStick Countdown
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
CandleStick Countdown – Candle Remaining Time Indicator CandleStick Countdown is a simple and practical MT4 indicator that displays a real-time countdown of how many minutes and seconds remain until the current candle closes. It helps improve trading timing accuracy and is widely used by traders. Main Features Displays the remaining time of the current candle in a "minutes:seconds" format Shown as text on the chart for high visibility Automatically adjusts position near the current price for eas
FREE
HeikinAshi Binary
Etsushi Ishizuka
3 (1)
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Binary – Visual Trend Support Indicator with Binary Display Overview Heikin Ashi Binary is an indicator for MetaTrader that displays Heikin Ashi trend information in binary (two-value) format in a subwindow. Instead of candlestick shapes, it draws bullish (uptrend) and bearish (downtrend) conditions as simple colored blocks. This allows you to quickly identify trend continuations or possible reversals at a glance. The indicator is suitable for discretionary trading, EAs (automated tr
FREE
T3 2Lines
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
T3 2Lines – Precise Trend Analysis with Dual T3 Moving Averages “T3 2Lines” is an MT4 indicator that plots two T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) lines on your chart—one short-term and one long-term. By combining these two smoother moving averages, traders can gain clearer insights into trend initiation, continuation, and potential reversal zones. What This Indicator Does Displays two T3 moving average lines simultaneously (short and long term) Each line has individually configurable period
FREE
BBWidth 3Lines
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview BBWidth 3Lines is a custom indicator that visualizes the width between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands (i.e., +σ minus −σ) as a line in a separate subwindow. The value is expressed in points, not in price. While conventional Bollinger Bands are often used to assess price deviation or band touch, this tool focuses exclusively on the width of the bands , allowing you to analyze market volatility visually and precisely. Key Features Displays the difference between the upper and lower B
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
RCI Indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
RCI (Rank Correlation Index) Indicator Overview The RCI (Rank Correlation Index) indicator is an oscillator-based tool that analyzes market trends and possible turning points by measuring the rank correlation of price data. It quantifies the correlation between price ranking and time ranking over a specified period, displaying values from -100 to +100 as a simple line. RCI is widely used for gauging market momentum, timing entries and exits, and can support both trend-following and counter-tren
FREE
TMA Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
TMA Classic – Overview of the Triangular Moving Average Indicator The TMA Classic is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) as a single smooth line. It effectively removes excessive noise and captures the central movement of prices, making it useful for identifying trend direction and range-bound market conditions. Since it only displays a single line, it offers high visibility on the chart without interfering with other indicators or candlestic
FREE
BB Sub
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
BB-Sub – Bollinger Bands in Subwindow BB-Sub is a simple yet powerful indicator that displays Bollinger Bands independently in the subwindow of your chart. Unlike standard Bollinger Bands, which are shown on the main chart, BB-Sub operates in a separate subwindow. This prevents overlapping with candlesticks or other indicators, making it ideal for traders who want to focus purely on the movement and shape changes of the bands. Main Features Simultaneously displays the upper band, lower band, and
FREE
PartialAutoClose EA
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
PartialAutoClose EA is a utility EA that enables semi-automatic and flexible management of positions opened by manual or discretionary trading. [Main Features] - Choose from two exit logic types:     Automatically closes positions based on either Heikin Ashi color change or moving average cross. - Automatic break-even stop     When a specified profit is reached, the stop loss is automatically moved to break-even (or a user-defined level). - Partial or full close selectable     On exit signal,
FREE
ExportCSV
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
Overview ExportCSVFile is a MetaTrader 4 script that exports your account history within a specified period into a CSV file. It is useful for analyzing trade performance, creating Excel reports, or organizing manual trade records. The script does not execute trades and is safe for use on any chart. Main Features Export account history for a user-defined period Save as CSV (comma-separated) that opens directly in Excel Output includes major fields: Ticket, Type, Symbol, OpenTime, CloseTime, Lots,
FREE
TSI Indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview The True Strength Index (TSI) indicator is a momentum oscillator plotted in a separate window on MT4. It smooths the momentum (MTM) and its absolute value through two successive Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and then computes their ratio multiplied by 100. TSI helps visualize trend strength and potential turning points in the market. Key Features Dual-EMA smoothing to reduce noise and produce a clean line Signal EMA overlay to assist with entry and exit timing Auto-scaled range fro
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
ExportDailyRange
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
ExportRange is a utility script designed to export candle range data from any selected timeframe into a CSV file. It collects the high, low, and range values of each bar, along with the bar time and index. The script helps traders who need simple and reliable data for statistical or volatility analysis. When the script is applied to a chart, it extracts the specified number of bars and saves the output in CSV format inside the terminal’s Files directory. Both the number of bars and the timeframe
FREE
CurrencyStrength TOKYO
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
CurrencyStrength – Real-Time Currency Strength Ranking CurrencyStrength is a utility EA that quantifies the strength of the eight major currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD) in real time, displaying the results as a visually intuitive ranking based on rate of change. By visualizing currency strength every second, this tool greatly enhances the accuracy of currency pair selection and trade decisions for both discretionary and automated traders. Main Features Calculates and updates
FREE
OvertradeShield
Etsushi Ishizuka
Utilities
OvertradeShield – Utility EA to Prevent Overtrading in Discretionary Trading Have you ever regretted making “just one more” trade in discretionary trading? OvertradeShield is a utility-type EA that automatically limits and alerts entries based on realized profit and loss, supporting your trading rules and mental discipline. It is ideal for traders who want to keep daily profits and losses in mind, prevent overtrading, and enforce profit and loss rules systematically. Since entries are discretion
FREE
Trend and Swaps BBF
Etsushi Ishizuka
Experts
--EA Concept--. This EA is developed to take advantage of trends and swaps to generate low-risk, lasting profits. Based on the idea that automated trading is unearned income, the objective is to generate income without the hassle of chart monitoring and settings. This EA can be used as your first choice for asset management as a hassle-free unearned income and as a money machine for the future. --Reliability of EA This EA has been back-tested for a total of 112 years on five currency pairs, dem
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review