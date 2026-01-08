RSI TrendGate
- Indicators
- Etsushi Ishizuka
- Version: 1.0
Product Description
RSI TrendGate 3MA is an MT4/MT5 chart indicator designed for trend direction confirmation.
It evaluates trend direction using a combination of three Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and displays arrows in the chart window when the direction state changes according to the selected conditions.
This indicator is not intended to be used as a standalone entry signal. A recommended workflow is to confirm direction on a higher timeframe and apply your own entry timing rules on a lower timeframe.
How it works
-
MA regime (trend direction by MA order)
The indicator calculates three MAs (short / middle / long).
Direction regime is determined only by their order:
-
Up regime: MA Short > MA Mid > MA Long
-
Down regime: MA Short < MA Mid < MA Long
-
None regime: any other state (MA lines are mixed)
-
Short MA slope filter (optional)
To avoid weak or flat conditions, the indicator can check the slope of the short MA by comparing values at two shifts (default: shift 1 vs shift 3).
A minimum slope threshold can be applied.
-
Smoothed RSI and RSI slope
RSI is calculated from the selected applied price.
Then RSI is smoothed by applying a Moving Average method to the RSI array (MA on RSI).
The direction of RSI is evaluated by the difference between two shifted values (Slope A vs Slope B).
-
Edge trigger (optional)
When enabled, arrows are displayed only at the moment the RSI slope condition changes (edge), instead of being displayed continuously while the condition remains true.
This helps reduce repeated arrows during the same direction state.
Signals and display
-
Buy arrow is plotted below the bar when the up regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to upward (with optional filters enabled).
-
Sell arrow is plotted above the bar when the down regime is valid and the RSI slope switches to downward (with optional filters enabled).
-
Optional MA lines (short / mid / long) can be displayed on the chart.
The indicator processes signals on closed bars to avoid using unfinished bar values for the direction decision.
Inputs
RSI
-
InpRSIPeriod: RSI period
-
InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI applied price
RSI smoothing (MA on RSI)
-
InpRSISmoothPeriod: smoothing period applied to the RSI array
-
InpRSISmoothMethod: smoothing method (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)
RSI slope comparison
-
InpRSISlopeShiftA: shift A for RSI slope comparison
-
InpRSISlopeShiftB: shift B for RSI slope comparison
-
InpRSIMinDelta: minimum delta for RSI slope validation
MA regime (three MAs)
-
InpShortMAPeriod: short MA period
-
InpMidMAPeriod: middle MA period
-
InpLongMAPeriod: long MA period
-
InpMAShift: MA shift
-
InpMAAppliedPrice: MA applied price
-
InpShortMAMethod / InpMidMAMethod / InpLongMAMethod: method for each MA (SMA / EMA / SMMA / LWMA)
Short MA slope filter
-
InpUseShortMASlope: enable short MA slope filter
-
InpShortMASlopeShiftA: shift A for short MA slope comparison
-
InpShortMASlopeShiftB: shift B for short MA slope comparison
-
InpShortMAMinSlopePts: minimum slope threshold in points
Trigger style
-
InpUseRSIEdgeTrigger: show arrows only on slope-change (edge)
-
InpAllowNoneRegime: allow signals when MA regime is None (if enabled)
Display
-
InpArrowCodeBuy: Wingdings code for buy arrow
-
InpArrowCodeSell: Wingdings code for sell arrow
-
InpArrowOffsetPts: arrow offset in points from bar high/low
-
InpShowMALines: show or hide MA lines
Diagnostics
-
InpTestMode: 0 normal, 1 force long arrows (up regime only), 2 force short arrows (down regime only)
-
InpDebugPrint: print diagnostic information to the log (optional)
Performance option
-
InpCalculateOnNewBarOnly: calculate only when a new bar appears (recommended)
Recommended usage
-
Use the indicator on a higher timeframe (for example H1 or H4) to confirm the current direction regime.
-
Apply your own entry/exit rules on a lower timeframe (for example M5 or M15) in the same direction as the higher timeframe regime.
-
Avoid trading solely based on the arrow marks. The arrows are intended for direction confirmation and state changes, not for timing entries by themselves.
Notes
-
This indicator does not use DLL calls and does not use WebRequest.
-
Results depend on symbol, timeframe, price feed, and parameter settings.
-
The indicator uses closed bars for direction decisions.