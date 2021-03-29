We Trade Live Trend Levels

5

We Trade Live Trend Levels 

This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade, 

This indicator Calculates  Volume strength indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the market easier by giving potential opportunities to enter trades, It allows you to see market price levels , and when there could be a opportunity to make profit in the market.

Red Bars = Sellers are winning 

Green Bars= Buyers are winning


Use in conjunction with 

1. We Trade Live Trend Max 

2. We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit

3. We Trade Live Trend Candle Sticks

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Flat

please use with We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit for the best use of this indicator


ALL BUYERS PRIVATE MESSAGE FOR WETRADELIVE GUIDE



Reviews 5
sergfx0570
34
sergfx0570 2021.07.09 13:19 
 

GOOD

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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We Trade Live Trend Max 500-1000 Pips Our team of engineers have programmed a great tool which we have used to success and will aid you in making better decisions when placing a trade, it is better than anything available on the market at the moment! try & Test Against other products and see for yourself how amazing this is. Our Main Objective is to help you as traders discover how you can take a simple trading setup and make consistent profits. We provide the fundamentals needed to trade the ma
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We Trade Live Trend Flat
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We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick can help identify potential trend in the market when  trading, spot market trends and predict future prices.  We Trade Live Trend Candle Stick has a smoother look, as it is essentially taking an average of the movement.   candles will  stay RED during a downtrend and Green during an uptrend . We believe It's useful for making candlestick charts more readable and trends easier to analyse. As a breakout trader you are looking for trades that are ‘breaking out’ of
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Quantum Trend Sniper MT4
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Quantum Trend Sniper PRO for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Trend Sniper PRO is a professional-grade MT4 indicator built for traders who want selective entries, clear trade structure, and live on-chart decision support . This is not a basic buy/sell arrow tool. It is a complete trading workflow that helps you identify higher-quality setups, project the full trade structure, monitor progression through multiple profit targets, and review trade behavior directly on the chart. Designed for traders who value
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Alexandru Lucian Tarla
187
Alexandru Lucian Tarla 2021.09.19 09:18 
 

Hello. This is a very good indicator!!! Can i have the .mql5 for this indicator to add alerts? If i code this with alerts.. it s Holy grail My email: axelbrokerul@gmail.com

sergfx0570
34
sergfx0570 2021.07.09 13:19 
 

GOOD

Zohra8x
65
Zohra8x 2021.04.17 16:44 
 

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Kurran
65
Kurran 2021.04.13 18:04 
 

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Shivam
64
Shivam 2021.04.11 19:43 
 

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