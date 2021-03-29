We Trade Live Trend Levels

This indicator is a fantastic addition to the We Trade Live Trend Max this helps filter out noise and helps with better entries into a trade this add on is a must have and we use it all the time along side We Trade Live Trend Max this is a fantastic tool to help with entering a trade and exiting a trade,

This indicator Calculates Volume strength indicating levels of support and resistance for a trade, measures momentum in a market making buying or selling into the market easier by giving potential opportunities to enter trades, It allows you to see market price levels , and when there could be a opportunity to make profit in the market.

Red Bars = Sellers are winning

Green Bars= Buyers are winning





Use in conjunction with

1. We Trade Live Trend Max

2. We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit

3. We Trade Live Trend Candle Sticks

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Flat

please use with We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit for the best use of this indicator





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