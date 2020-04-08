Intraday trading from Iudakov

The indicator is designed for intraday trading.





Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading.





It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30.





You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period

Alert - The function of enabling alerts.

Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal

e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail

