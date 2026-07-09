IMD Fibo

5
IMDFIbo is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal that automatically builds a grid of Fibonacci levels based on historical data. The tool is designed to visualize potential support and resistance zones on the price chart.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes historical price highs and lows over a specified period and builds Fibonacci levels based on them. The distinctive feature of the tool is the recursive construction of the grid: each interval between levels can be further divided into smaller levels following the same principle.
The construction is performed in three stages:
  • First order — levels calculated from the historical maximum to the historical minimum over the entire specified period.
  • Second order — levels built within the first-order interval where the price is currently located.
  • Third order — levels built within the second-order interval containing the current price.
This approach allows you to detail price levels in the area of the chart where the instrument is currently trading.

Indicator Settings

The indicator has the following groups of parameters:
Panel design. Allows you to set the width and height of the control panel on the chart.
General settings.
  • Start date of the history used to calculate first-order levels.
  • Price type for calculating second- and third-order levels: Bid, Ask, or the average value between them.
  • Full grid mode — when enabled, the indicator builds second- and third-order levels in all intervals, not only in the one where the current price is located.
  • Full grid update interval in milliseconds.
Fibonacci levels. A string with level values separated by commas. The default set is used: 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100.
Settings for each order. For each of the three orders, you can separately set:
  • Visibility on the chart.
  • Line color.
  • Line style (solid, dashed, and others).
Level design.
  • Line thickness for all orders.
  • Display of labels on the right side of the chart.

Examples of Use

Identifying potential price reaction zones. Fibonacci levels are traditionally considered areas where the price may slow down or change direction. The indicator allows you to quickly visualize these areas on the chart.
Finding trade entry points. A trader can observe price behavior near second- and third-order levels and make decisions based on their own criteria.
Placing orders. Some market participants use Fibonacci levels to place stop-losses and take-profits. The indicator shows at which price marks these levels are located.
Market structure analysis. First-order levels help assess the overall price movement range over a long period, while second- and third-order levels show a more detailed structure.

Technical Features

For correct rendering of levels, it is necessary to have loaded quote history from 1998.

Limitations

The indicator displays levels calculated based on historical data. Past price behavior does not guarantee its movement in the future. Fibonacci levels are one of the tools of technical analysis and should not be considered the sole basis for making trading decisions.
Using the full grid mode with a large number of levels can lead to a significant number of graphical objects on the chart. If necessary, it is recommended to disable this mode.

Compatibility

The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It does not make changes to trading operations and can be used together with other indicators and expert advisors.

Reviews 4
Savva_Isaakidis
14
Savva_Isaakidis 2026.07.24 10:47 
 

Спасибо за труд! Отличный индикатор.

lisi 7887
1815
lisi 7887 2026.07.21 08:51 
 

Спасибо за отличный бесплатный индикатор. Вы лучшие....!

Pavel1206
24
Pavel1206 2026.07.16 11:22 
 

Полезный индикатор, разработчик всегда на связи, если возникают вопросы.

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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IMD Fibo MT5
Aleksei Chedaev
5 (1)
Indicators
IMDFIbo is an indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal that automatically builds a grid of Fibonacci levels based on historical data. The tool is designed to visualize potential support and resistance zones on the price chart. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price highs and lows over a specified period and builds Fibonacci levels based on them. The distinctive feature of the tool is the recursive construction of the grid: each interval between levels can be further divided into sm
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Scorpions2510
16
Scorpions2510 2026.07.27 06:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksei Chedaev
330
Reply from developer Aleksei Chedaev 2026.07.27 12:58
Мы работаем, чтобы Вы отдыхали🫡
Savva_Isaakidis
14
Savva_Isaakidis 2026.07.24 10:47 
 

Спасибо за труд! Отличный индикатор.

Aleksei Chedaev
330
Reply from developer Aleksei Chedaev 2026.07.27 13:01
Спасибо Вам за отзыв, рады быть полезными🫡
lisi 7887
1815
lisi 7887 2026.07.21 08:51 
 

Спасибо за отличный бесплатный индикатор. Вы лучшие....!

Aleksei Chedaev
330
Reply from developer Aleksei Chedaev 2026.07.27 13:00
Нет, это Вы лучшие! Команда рада Вашей обратной связи!
Pavel1206
24
Pavel1206 2026.07.16 11:22 
 

Полезный индикатор, разработчик всегда на связи, если возникают вопросы.

Aleksei Chedaev
330
Reply from developer Aleksei Chedaev 2026.07.27 13:00
Иначе мы не можем, это наш долг🫡
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