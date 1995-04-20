Force Index Flat Detector m

Crypto_Forex Indicator "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or in combination with other indicators.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat borders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" instead of standard FORCE Index oscillator.

- Force index itself is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.