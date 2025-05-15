The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions.

This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Range, a predefined time box following each session open that helps traders determine market maker intentions, short term bias, and intraday directional movement. By marking the high and low of the range and extending these levels, the indicator visually assists in monitoring Smart Money Breakouts, session sweeps, false breakouts, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and range expansions.

The tool highlights four major session based timeboxes:

London Opening Range Breakout (07:00–08:00 GMT) : Often considered the most volatile session, London ORB is essential for capturing the initial range expansion and liquidity grabs during the London session open. It serves as a base to identify trapped traders , continuation breakouts , or early false moves .

New York Opening Range Breakout (13:00–14:00 GMT) : Critical for spotting intraday reversals , breaker blocks , and liquidity runs into the New York session, this range supports traders aiming to align with institutional order flow . It offers key insight into Smart Money reversals ahead of London close and provides structure for afternoon range consolidations .

Tokyo Opening Range Breakout (00:00–01:00 GMT) : Although frequently ignored, Tokyo ORB plays a vital role in detecting Asia session liquidity sweeps , which can later fuel London breakout setups . This time range helps identify support/resistance traps formed by early volume accumulation.

Midnight Opening Range (00:00–01:00 GMT): Used as a market maker range anchor, the Midnight OR defines the start of the daily structure. It supports daily bias mapping, initial liquidity hunts, and the alignment of Asia-London crossover setups.

Each session timebox is customizable by Server-based start and end times and is plotted visually as a box on the chart, with extended high/low levels for sweep detection. These levels serve as reference points for breakout strategies, entry confirmation, and liquidity hunt reaction zones.





This tool is ideal for:



ICT and Smart Money traders who use session based entry models

Traders monitoring institutional liquidity , order blocks , and fair value gaps

Intraday Forex traders focused on London and New York volatility windows

Traders using Killzones , initial balance , or opening range breakouts as part of their setup

Those who track liquidity inducements, market structure shifts, and bias flips

Key Features:



Detects breakouts across London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight sessions

Draws real time session boxes , high/low levels , and range sweep alerts

Highlights potential bullish/bearish breakout zones based on session dynamics

Supports detection of FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) and displays gap fill percentage

Offers full visual customization including color themes, font size, and marker symbols

Optimized for low latency intraday analysis



Trading Strategy and Use Case:



The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy begins with the trader defining the key session timebox, typically the first hour after the market opens. The high and low of this range are used as liquidity reference points. The market often consolidates inside this range before executing a liquidity hunt, fake breakout, or range continuation.



What to look for:

Monitor for sweeps of the high or low followed by a rejection , signaling a potential reversal or entry in the opposite direction

Look for breakouts with volume confirmation or price displacement for momentum entries

Combine breakout levels with Smart Money concepts such as breaker blocks , FVGs , and order block reactions

Use the session range to gauge initial balance shifts, bias determination, and liquidity inducement traps

Entry and Exit:

Enter after price breaks the range and confirms direction with a displacement candle or liquidity sweep reaction

Exit at opposing liquidity zones, session highs/lows , or after a fair value gap is filled

Use stop loss just outside the session range or based on previous swing highs/lows



Best suited pairs:



This indicator performs well on major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD. These pairs exhibit predictable volatility around global session opens and are commonly targeted by institutional liquidity providers.



Additional Notes:



The tool synchronizes with the broker server time.

The indicator does not repaint once the session completes

Designed for intraday trading but useful in scalping, swing trading, and range trading setups



This indicator helps visualize how institutional traders manipulate liquidity during key timeframes and provides a structured approach to map intraday price action using range theory, SMC, market maker models, and volume profile reactions.

Use the Opening Range Breakouts Indicator to align your trading strategy with the underlying logic of time based liquidity mapping, market structure shifts, and session driven price behavior.