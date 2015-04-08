The Trend Rever indicator uses two lines of different colors to display buy or sell signals. The first of these lines is red and the second is blue. When changing the color of the lines, an arrow is also displayed, which indicates which deal to open, buy or sell. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on the measurement of each of the price drops - which gives more detailed information. First of all, you need to remember that it is best to use several indicators at once to reduce your risks and only in this way you will be able to get a more accurate picture of the market.





This indicator allows you to find the most probable trend reversal points. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool Works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. This indicator is also useful for a scalping trading strategy.





An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at once. You just need to install the indicator on charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will be triggered. With our alert system, you will never miss a signal to open a position!