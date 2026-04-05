Implementation of indication of trend movement with moments for potential stops in the Cloud Power indicator.





The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. The entry of the price inside the shadow speaks of a flat movement. The indicator tracks the market trend with unmatched reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Simple, visual and efficient use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.





It can be easily used as an independent trading system. The interpretation can be as follows: the location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.





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