Awesome Oscillator Alert MT5

Introducing the Awesome Oscillator Alert, a powerful technical indicator that provides traders with valuable insights into market dynamics and trading opportunities. With its comprehensive features and user friendly interface, this indicator is an essential tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market.

One of the standout features of the Awesome Oscillator Alert is its compatibility with all currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're trading major pairs or exotic currencies, this indicator can be seamlessly integrated into your trading strategy. Additionally, the user-friendly interface allows for easy customization of parameters, ensuring that you can tailor the indicator to suit your individual trading preferences.

Real-time alerts are a crucial aspect of successful trading, and the Awesome Oscillator Alert delivers them with precision. You'll receive instant notifications via pop-up, sound, and mobile alerts, keeping you informed of critical entry and exit signals. This real-time feedback enables you to make timely trading decisions and capitalize on market opportunities.

The indicator offers two reliable trading strategies: the Saucer strategy and the Zero Line Crossing strategy. The Saucer strategy identifies patterns in the histogram columns, providing clear buy and sell signals based on specific conditions. On the other hand, the Zero Line Crossing strategy focuses on the interaction between the oscillator and the zero line, guiding traders on when to enter or exit positions.

With the Awesome Oscillator Alert, you can rely on accurate market analysis based on the powerful Awesome Oscillator indicator. This indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversals, giving you a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, the Awesome Oscillator Alert is designed to enhance your trading experience. Its user-friendly interface and clear entry and exit signals make it accessible to traders of all levels. You can trust this indicator to provide reliable and timely information, enabling you to make informed trading decisions with confidence.

In summary, the Awesome Oscillator Alert is a must have tool for traders seeking a competitive edge. Its compatibility with various currency pairs, real time alerts, reliable strategies, and user friendly interface make it an indispensable component of any trader's toolkit. Experience a hassle free trading journey with this powerful indicator and stay ahead of the game.


    Parameters

    • Awesome Signal Filters
      • Zero Line Filter - Activate/ Deactivate additional filter for all alerts
      • Color Change - Activate/ Deactivate color change alerts
      • Zero Line Cross - Activate/ Deactivate zero line cross alerts
      • Saucer - Activate/ Deactivate saucer alerts
    • Graphic Parameters
      • Buy Arrow Character - Character for buy signals (Wingdings)
      • Sell Arrow Character - Character for sell signals (Wingdings)
      • Arrow Size - Arrow size
      • Buy Arrow Color - Color for buy signals
      • Sell Arrow Color - Color for sell signals
    • Alert Filters
      • Mobile Alert - Activate/ Deactivate, mobile notifications
      • Popup Alert - Activate/ Deactivate pop up message alert
    Detleff Böhmer
    3061
    Detleff Böhmer 2020.06.14 08:44 
     

    Der perfekte Indikator für Trader die auf der Suche nach einer Strategie sind. Die Untertassen-Strategie und Nulllinien-Strategie funktionieren sehr gut. Die Alarmfunktion garantiert dir das du keinen Einstieg mehr verpasst.

