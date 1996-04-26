AIS Discrete Hartley Transform

This indicator is based on the discrete Hartley transform. Using this transformation allows you to apply different approaches when processing financial time series. A distinctive feature of this indicator is that its readings refer not to one point on the chart, but to all points of the indicator period.

When processing a time series, the indicator allows you to select various elements of the time series. The first possibility of filtering is built on this approach - all unnecessary high-frequency components are simply discarded. The first figure shows the possibilities of this method, selecting the CutOff parameter, you can select the detail of the original time series (red line - only the main information is left CutOff = 0, yellow - the main and lowest frequency period CutOff = 1, blue - all the most high-frequency noises are discarded CutOff = 4 ). However, this is not the only possibility - noise components can be suppressed with additional filtering.

Both options are implemented in this indicator. Its parameters are: