Wall Street Indicator

Wall Street Indicator – Your Key to Trading Success!

Tired of tools that promise the world but fail to deliver results? Designed for MT4, the Wall Street Indicator is the ultimate solution to elevate your trading to the next level. This indicator has been meticulously developed to provide clear, reliable, and precise signals. Here's why the Wall Street Indicator is the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced traders:

Unmatched Performance – Proven Results

  • 1-year detailed backtest: With an impressive 90% win rate, this indicator has proven its reliability in generating profits. Out of a total of 7006 signals, 6242 were winners, with an average gain of 29 pips per signal.
  • Minimal loss rate: Only 10% of generated signals resulted in losses, showcasing the accuracy and quality of the algorithm.

Key Features

  • No Repaint: Signals do not change after they’re generated, ensuring complete transparency.
  • No Lagging: Capture market opportunities in real-time with instant calculations.
  • No BackPrint: Signals are fixed and unaltered, guaranteeing maximum reliability.

Unparalleled Precision

Thanks to its advanced algorithm, the indicator provides:

  • Precise entry points: Perfectly positioned to capitalize on market movements.
  • Clear highs and lows: Maximize your profits while minimizing losses.
  • Outstanding performance in volatile markets: Perfect for currency pairs, gold (XAU/USD), and more.

Simple and User-Friendly

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Wall Street Indicator is incredibly easy to use. Buy and sell signals are presented clearly with directional arrows, eliminating guesswork in your trading decisions.

Why Choose Wall Street Indicator?

  • High success rate: Reduces the stress of wrong decisions and gives you a strategic edge in the market.
  • Suitable for all strategies: Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or holding long-term positions, this indicator is perfect for you.
  • Comprehensive technical support: We’re here to help you unlock the full potential of this tool.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand the risks and use this indicator as part of a well-planned trading strategy.

With the Wall Street Indicator, the future of trading is in your hands. Start now and gain the competitive edge you’ve always dreamed of!


Recommended products
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Indicators
Forex Radar Pro: Your Professional Arsenal for Dominating the Forex Market!  Tired of missing profitable trades due to market data overload?   Forex Radar Pro   is your intelligent assistant that turns market chaos into precise trading signals! This advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator combines an interactive table, automatic divergence analysis, alerts, and data export so you can trade with confidence and maximum efficiency. Forget manual analysis—with Forex Radar Pro, you're always one step ahead
Mr Beast Paterns with alerts
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST PATTERNS WITH ALERTS" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para identificar y notificar automáticamente patrones de oportunidad en el mercado financiero. Basándose en una combinación de análisis técnico y algoritmos inteligentes, este indicador escanea constantemente el gráfico en busca de patrones específicos que podrían indicar momentos propicios para la toma de decisiones. Características Principales: Detección de Patrones: El indicador identifica patrones de oportunida
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Indicators
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
SRP Pro
Farhad Kia
5 (1)
Indicators
Strong Retracement Points Pro edition! SRP (Strong Retracement/Reversal Points) is a powerful and unique support and resistance indicator. It displays the closest important levels which we expect the price retracement/reversal! If all level are broken from one side, it recalculates and draws new support and resistance levels, so the levels might be valid for several days depending on the market! If you are still hesitating to start using this wonderful tool, you can check this link to see how ef
MACD Decision Tree
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
This indicator was constructed using decision trees.  I will only give a few insights into the algorithm since it is original. But there are 4 trees in the inputs and by default they are 10. The decision tree logic for buy signals is as follows: If the MACD line is less than  certain bullish divergence (determined by the "BUY_TREE_1" and "BUY_TREE_2" variables) The decision tree logic for sell signals is as follows: If the MACD line is greater than certain bearish divergence  (determined by the
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
RiKen
Gabriel Gomes
Indicators
RiKen: Revolutionizing Technical Analysis with Proven Accuracy and Reliability Discover RiKen, an innovative technical analysis tool designed to transform your trading experience. This indicator redefines the financial market by elevating the standard of technical analysis with its unique features: Impressive 70% Accuracy Rate : RiKen stands out by providing buy and sell signals with a notable accuracy rate of 70%. This precision is an invaluable asset for traders seeking to optimize their inves
Pointers Trend Switch
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Pointer Trend Switch — precision trend reversal indicator Pointer Trend Switch is a high-precision arrow indicator designed to detect key moments of trend reversal based on asymmetric price behavior within a selected range of bars. It identifies localized price impulses by analyzing how far price deviates from the opening level, helping traders find accurate entry points before a trend visibly shifts. This indicator is ideal for scalping, intraday strategies, and swing trading, and performs equa
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions Keypad Support & Resistance is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to genera
Pip Titan
Maydilu Isidra Hart
Experts
PipTitan is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, meticulously crafted to enhance your trading performance with precision and reliability. Harnessing the power of advanced technical analysis and automated trading strategies, PipTitan takes your trading to the next level with its robust features and unparalleled accuracy. Key Features: Automated Price Monitoring: Continuously monitors market prices to trigger subsequent trades at optimal levels. User-Friendly Customiz
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
Sneaky Busters 4
Mushfiq Faysal
5 (2)
Indicators
Unveil Market Secrets with Sneaky Busters on MetaTrader 4! Delve deeper into the intricate world of trading with the Sneaky Busters indicator, specifically crafted to spotlight the sophisticated maneuvers of smart money and uncover hidden market trends. Comprehensive Features: 1. Smart Money Accumulation & Distribution Detection: Accurate Analysis: Identify key zones where smart money collects and disperses assets. These insights help you understand market sentiment and potential turning points.
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Theq HAG
Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
5 (6)
Indicators
THEQ HAG Indicator. - THEQ HAG Indicator has p rofit maximization and loss minimization math algorithm displaying signals . Full description in video and screenshots. - Trading with the Trend with Signals  and Take Profit Alert signals. - This Indicator never recalculates, Repaints, back Repaints, or Delays after bar is closed. - All Timeframes and Currency Pairs.
Ace 4X Fibonacci
Juan Manuel Alvarado
Indicators
https://youtu.be/DhM7se_ePw8   ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style. PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interfac
AWTime Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Time Trading Indicator AWT is designed for traders who often miss or overlook their trading opportunities. This tool helps users stay on top of their trading windows by providing timely alerts. Key Features User-friendly interface: Simple and intuitive design for easy navigation. Easy to use:   Set it up quickly and start receiving notifications instantly. Alert and Push Notifications:   Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications. Customizable Objects:   Adjust the
FREE
SupplyDemandZones
Peter Lee
Indicators
"Supply / Demand Zones" The concepts of supply and demand zones   are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analysing chart of pattern , these terms are used by traders   to refer to price levels i n charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction. At first, the explanation and idea behind identifying these levels seems easy, but as you'll find out, supply and demand zones can come
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Smooth price for Monarch MT4
Konstantin Gruzdev
3.67 (3)
Indicators
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
SupplyDemandZoneLines
Ning Liu
Indicators
Supply Demand Zone Lines Indicator Background The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones in the Chart and draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Main Features The system automatically searches for supply and demand zones. The system also draws real-time key price lines. Traders can trade according to the price trading lines. Therefore, traders who use the supply and demand zone strategy no longer need to spend time looking for
YFX Wing Patterns
Richard Yancy
Indicators
The Wing Patterns indicator scans for many different kinds of Patterns using an XABCD structure. The term Wing Pattern is used to refer to all types of patterns based on a general XABCD structure, which is plotted in an alternate high-low extreme form. In other words, assume that point X is started at a low point on the chart. The point A is plotted at the next highest point within a certain number of bars. This certain number of bars is called the depth level. In this example, point B would be
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Trend Reversal – Your Ally for Identifying Trend Reversals on MT4 Are you looking for a powerful and intuitive tool to enhance your market analysis and make more informed decisions? The Trend Reversal indicator is specifically designed for traders who want to accurately identify trend reversal points directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Thanks to its combination of advanced algorithms and proven techniques, Trend Reversal provides clear and visible signals to help you recognize key market mom
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicators
Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4   These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis.  US Tech 100 Index Trade Setup time laps 12/6/2023.  https://youtu.be/zHdjHnr3GNo   https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4
Your Trends
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
If you do not have your own trading strategy yet, you can use our ready-made trading strategy in the form of this indicator. The Your Trends indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is based on price divergence. Also, only moving averages and a special algorithm are used for work. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis and shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. Can be used as a fi
Bitcoin indicator
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
"Bitcoin indicator" is a ready-made mechanical trading system for Bitcoin. The system is implemented as an indicator that shows the trader on the chart the price reversal points and the current trend direction. This information is enough to effectively trade in the market. The "Bitcoin indicator" consists of a complex analytical block that constantly analyzes the market and shows the trader where the trend is heading. The indicator also shows with dots on the chart, the price reversal points. S
Atlon
Roman Kucher
Indicators
Signal complex Atlon is a ready-made trading system that sends signals in the form of arrows to e-mail and push notifications to your phone. Atlon also displays ready-made TP levels in the form of red squares. The system works on any chart (currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals, oil). Timeframe H1. The system does not redraw and the arrows do not disappear anywhere. The set includes ready-made settings that must be loaded before installing on the chart. Download settings System parame
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
RSI heatmap
Mr Pimook Chokdamrongsuk
Indicators
Welcome to the world of trading and technical analysis. In today's fast-paced markets, understanding market sentiment and identifying potential entry and exit points is crucial for successful trading. One essential tool in a trader's arsenal is the Relative Strength Index, or RSI. And now, we introduce the Free RSI Heat Map, a powerful visualization tool that brings RSI data to life. RSI Heat Map offers a comprehensive overview of the RSI values across multiple instruments, allowing traders
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market The indicator’s code has been completely rewritten. Version 3.0 adds new functionalities and removes bugs that had accumulated since the indicator’s inception. Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a tre
Pairs Trading Dashboard
Ledi Haryadi
Indicators
Pairs Trading Dashboard - Spearman Correlation and Stationary Z-Score  is a custom indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, developed to assist traders in analyzing and monitoring currency pairs for pairs trading strategies. It utilizes Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient and Z-Score calculations to identify trading signals across multiple timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator integrates various technical filters and stationarity tests to refine signal generation and di
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
The "Binary Smart Eye" MT4 indicator is designed to provide trading signals for both binary options and forex markets, operating across a wide range of timeframes from M1 to W1. It employs a proprietary strategy that combines trend levels, an intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to identify potential entry points. Here's a breakdown of its key features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator's versatility allows traders to utilize it on various timeframes, catering to diffe
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the time va
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Pair Trading Strategy
Ledi Haryadi
Indicators
Pair Trading Strategy Based on Spearman Correlation and Stationary Z-Score  is A single-pair indicator focusing on one primary symbol (chart symbol) and one secondary symbol for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, designed to support pairs trading by analyzing the correlation between two currency pairs. It employs Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient, Z-Score calculations, and stationarity testing to generate trading signals, displayed in a subwindow and on the main chart. The indicator integra
Magic of Ichimoku
Ayman Magdy
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
Bomb Bank Signal
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (1)
Indicators
Bomb Bank Signal: Your Trusted Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Bomb Bank Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately anticipates movements, Bomb Bank is the ally you need. How it Works: This indicator combines three distinct methods – volume analysis, candle closes and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Bank is like a "bomb" whe
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Super Zone
Dmitriy Sotnikov
Indicators
Several years of observing the principles of the operation of the Super Zone market worked, then and now, because the indicator allows you to see the trading range of the week and even the month that large market participants use. We are very easy to use on the H4 in the weekly range ( in the tester it not work in the demo mode ) - we sell from the upper zones and buy from the lower zones. Marks zones from the beginning of the week (month) that do not redraw , works on almost all currency pairs
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
MQTVolume
Joaquin Gual Moreno
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator marks the long or short force of each candle. Green = long. Red = Short Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. We recommend to run faster periods 4-10 or slower periods 12-26. PeriodFast : Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of fast period (Recommended value 4) PeriodSlow : Numbers of Bars used for the calculations of slow period (Recommended value 10)
Smart effective support and resistance levels
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
DMS Fibo
Diogo Mitsunaga Dos Santos
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements are trend lines drawn between two significant points, usually between absolute lows and absolute highs, plotted on a chart. Intersecting horizontal lines are placed at the Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci retracements are useful tools that help traders identify support and resistance levels. With the information gathered, they can place orders, identify stop-loss levels, and set price targets. Although useful, traders often use other indicators to make more accurate assessments
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicators
This is a mini version(One pair) of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  BIG ONE TIME DISCOUNT 50% !!!( Not 20% !)  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:- PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR HOW BEST TO USE THE INDICATOR FOR MAXIMUM PROFITS )    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possi
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
More from author
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
HFT System for MT5 – The Ultimate Expert Advisor for High-Frequency Trading A Decade of Success, 9 Months of Development HFT System for MT5 is the result of over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading and nine months of intensive development, designed to deliver high performance and stability in financial markets. This Expert Advisor (EA) represents the highest level of optimization in high-frequency trading (HFT), leveraging advanced algorithms and robust strategies to ensure fast and e
EA Gold Bot for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
EA Gold Bot - The Best Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MT5 Take your trading to the next level with EA Gold Bot! EA Gold Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Based on a sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithm, this EA combines advanced technical analysis, pattern recognition, and dynamic risk management to ensure optimized and protected trades. It has demonstrated incredible accuracy and consistent performance over time, with live trading
EA Gold Trader for Propfirms
Nicola Capatti
Experts
EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms Your ally to successfully pass Prop Firms challenges with precision and reliability! “EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms” is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to tackle and successfully complete the challenges of the most renowned Prop Firms while maintaining control and stability during subsequent phases. Thanks to its flexible configuration and optimized parameters, this EA is ideal for meeting Prop Firms’ requirements, offering a reliable and controlled trading
Trend Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Oscillator: Smooth and Reliable Market Trend Identification Trend Oscillator is an advanced MT4 indicator designed to assist traders in accurately identifying trend direction and potential reversal points. With an intuitive visual representation, this indicator clearly shows when the market is in an uptrend or downtrend, simplifying analysis and improving chart readability. It is suitable for a wide range of markets and timeframes, offering great flexibility for diverse trading needs. Key
Cycle Trend Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The   Cycle Trend Indicator   for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced technical tool specifically designed to analyze, identify, and pinpoint with high precision market cycles and key turning points within a trend, whether bullish or bearish. As clearly seen on the chart, the indicator elegantly integrates smoothed curves that follow the general price movement in a fluid and harmonious manner, combined with clear and instantly recognizable visual signals—represented by red and green arrows—that highligh
Spread Indicator for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
FREE Spread indicator for MetaTrader 4 this indicator includes: -average spread -current spread -minimum spread -maximum spread If you are interested in my products I recommend you visit my page where you can find: Experts Advisors:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/119456?source=Site+Profile indicators:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/120038?source=Site+Profile I hope the spread indicator will be useful to you. https://www.mql5.com/it/users/kappa05
FREE
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator for MT4 Gain a trading edge with the "Volume Profile" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced technical analysis tool allows you to precisely identify key support and resistance levels based on transaction volume. Easily visualize market areas of high interest, where trading volumes are highest, and use this information to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Clear and detailed visualization : The indicator displays volume histograms directly on th
Color Range Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Presentation of the "Color Range Indicator" The "Color Range Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MT4 platform, perfect for traders who want a clear and immediate view of market trends. This indicator draws a colored line based on the current trend, making it easier to interpret price movements. Indicator Description: Green line : Indicates an uptrend. Use this signal to consider buying opportunities. Red line : Indicates a downtrend. Use this signal to consider sell
Ultimate Follow Line for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The Follow Line indicator is an essential tool for traders who want to identify and follow market trends with precision. This indicator dynamically adapts to price changes, drawing a line that smoothly and continuously tracks price movements. With its visual simplicity and effectiveness in signaling trend changes, Follow Line is a great addition to any trader’s strategy. Key Features: Trend Tracking: Follow Line closely follows the price, making it easy for traders to identify ongoing market tre
RealTime Multi Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
What is "Real Time MultiIndicator"? "Real Time MultiIndicator" is an advanced trading tool designed to simplify and optimize your technical analysis. This revolutionary indicator gathers signals from multiple timeframes and technical indicators, displaying them in a single, clear, and easy-to-read table. If you want a complete and detailed market view without constantly switching charts or manually analyzing each indicator, "Real Time MultiIndicator" is the perfect solution for you. Why choose "
Forex Scanner for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
DISCOUNT FROM 77.90 USD TO 37.90 USD LASTING UNTIL SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST What is "Forex Scanner"? "Forex Scanner" is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a comprehensive overview of the Forex market in real-time. This advanced indicator gathers key data from multiple technical indicators and timeframes, allowing you to quickly identify trading opportunities. If you want to monitor numerous assets and parameters without switching from one chart to another, "Forex Scanner" is the perfect s
Enhanced RSI for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Enhanced RSI: A Hybrid Indicator for a More In-Depth Technical Analysis The Enhanced RSI is a versatile and customizable technical indicator designed to provide traders with a more comprehensive and accurate market analysis. By combining the best features of moving averages, RSI, and MACD, this indicator offers a multidimensional view of momentum and trend strength. Key Features: Perfect Hybridization: The Enhanced RSI blends the capabilities of moving averages, RSI, and MACD, offering a more co
Forex Scalper Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Forex Scalper Indicator – Your Precision Tool for Earning in the Financial Markets The Forex Scalper Indicator for MT4 is the perfect ally for all traders who want to scalp the markets with maximum precision. Thanks to its analysis on precise data, this indicator offers you timely and accurate signals, ideal for making quick decisions in your trades. Tailored Precision Each arrow displayed on the charts is based on meticulous calculations, giving you the best entry and exit opportunities. Thes
Ultimate Index Advisor
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Indicators
Ultimate Index Advisor is an advanced tool designed to analyze market movements with precision and identify trading opportunities dynamically. The indicator offers signals based on a combination of strategies optimized for trends, corrections, and reversals, making it versatile for various trading styles. With an intuitive interface, Ultimate Index Advisor highlights clear entry and exit points using visible arrows on the chart, eliminating ambiguity in trading decisions. Leveraging advanced te
AI Trading Consultant
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The AI Trading Consultant is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking a reliable technology-based tool for analyzing and understanding markets. Powered by a long short-term memory recurrent neural network ( RNN LSTM ), the AI Trading Consultant provides clear buy and sell signals, helping identify potential market movements and supporting trading decisions. Key Features: Advanced Artificial Intelligence (RNN LSTM) This indicator uses a recurrent neural network with long-term memory, e
BTC Follow Line Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
BTC Follow Line - Your Guide to Bitcoin Trading BTC Follow Line is an advanced indicator designed exclusively for cryptocurrency markets, with a particular focus on Bitcoin. Perfect for those looking for reliable Buy and Sell signals in the medium to long term, this tool works on any timeframe, adapting to your trading needs. Why Choose BTC Follow Line? Simple and intuitive : A clean and easy-to-read interface helps you make informed decisions effortlessly. Versatility : Works on all timeframes
AI Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
AI Indicator: The Future of Smart Trading at Your Fingertips Welcome to the new era of trading. The AI Indicator is the perfect trading companion for traders of all levels, designed to help you make decisions based on solid data and advanced analysis. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, this tool stands out for its ability to adapt to any market and timeframe, providing you with clear and precise trading signals. What Is Artificial Intelligence and Why Is It Important in Trading? Ar
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Trend Reversal – Your Ally for Identifying Trend Reversals on MT4 Are you looking for a powerful and intuitive tool to enhance your market analysis and make more informed decisions? The Trend Reversal indicator is specifically designed for traders who want to accurately identify trend reversal points directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Thanks to its combination of advanced algorithms and proven techniques, Trend Reversal provides clear and visible signals to help you recognize key market mom
Ultimate Follow Line Indicator v3
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Ultimate Follow Line v3 The ultimate indicator to follow the trend with precision! Discover Ultimate Follow Line v3, an indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 to help you clearly identify market direction. Developed in MQL4, it combines a simple and effective design with advanced technology to provide traders with a powerful and intuitive tool. Main features: Intuitive visualization: Dynamic lines that adapt to price movements, highlighting key reversal and trend continuity zones. Customizable dua
Just Trade Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Just Trade Indicator – Your Ally for Precise and Stress-Free Trading! Discover Just Trade Indicator, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help you identify clear entry and exit points in the market. Using advanced algorithms, this tool provides intuitive visual signals that enhance your trading experience without complications. Why Choose Just Trade Indicator? Clear and Precise Signals – The indicator generates buy and sell signals displayed directly on the chart with intuitive
Trend Finder Oscillator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The   Trend Finder Oscillator   is an advanced technical indicator specifically developed for the   MetaTrader 4   platform, designed to provide traders with a reliable and precise tool capable of identifying not only the beginning but also the strength and maturity of ongoing trends. It is based on a combined and in-depth analysis of two fundamental market components:   volatility   and   momentum . Unlike traditional oscillators, which merely indicate overbought or oversold conditions through
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Trend Precision Oscillator – A Refined Approach to Trend Analysis The Trend Precision Oscillator is an indicator designed to deliver a high‑resolution, in‑depth reading of price behavior across financial markets. Built on a proprietary algorithm, it examines price structure considering volatility, directional dynamics and micro‑oscillations, and outputs values on a scale ranging from –10,000 to +10,000 . The absolute value reflects the strength of the movement, while the sign (positive or negati
The Big Short Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The Big Short – Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Designed for serious traders who demand clarity and precision "The Big Short" is an exclusive MT4 indicator developed for traders looking for a clear, structured, and highly visual tool to identify key reversal zones and market entries. It’s a flexible and professional solution for short-based strategies and much more. Key Features Compatible with all symbols: forex, indices, commodities, crypto Works on all timeframes: from M1 to D1 and beyond Built-in
Fvg Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
IMPORTANT: The indicator will remain at the price of $34.90 until the release of the update scheduled for July 16, 2024. The New Price will be $49.90 (taxes excluded) FVG indicator. If you are an SMC trader this indicator will be very useful to you, it automatically identifies the FVGs on the graph distinguishing them into 2 types: bearish FVGs and bullish FVGs (see the photos to understand better). This indicator works on any Timeframe and on any market you want to use it. If you are interested
ScalpingMarketEA
Nicola Capatti
Experts
Expert Advisor for scalping; This EA was built for monthly profitability. Works on any asset: Forex, Indices, Crypto and Stocks. Perfectly usable in MT5 tester and usable on any TimeFrame. The EA has various inputs available to customize operations: -Lots -Risk% (0 = Fix) -OrderDist (the distance between one order and another, the distance is calculated in points not pips) -TP (in points) -Sl (in points) -TrailingStopTrigger(the trailing stop trigger point in points) -TrailingStop(distance from
Highs Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Highs, Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5; The indicator works on any type of market and on all TimeFrames. It also works on the MetaTrader5 Tester. the main function of the indicator is to identify the highs and lows by marking them with a point above/below the candle, then with a horizontal line it marks the Bos. It is very simple and intuitive, there are only 2 inputs: -the color of the maximums -the color of the minima For any other information do not hesitate to contact me.
Panel info trade indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
Panel Info Trade For MT5; The indicator has 2 main objects: -An icon chart that you can change Timeframe, zoom, Forex Pair, crypto....the position of the graph can be modified via the (x;y) inputs. The chart is perfectly usable in the MT5 tester. If the graph isn't for you and doesn't help you with anything, you can press the button on the top right to make it smaller. -the second object is a dynamic control panel where you can change plots, place sl and tp, BE, close partial... (if you watch th
Ultimate Currency strength Index
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Currency Strength Index (CSI) Indicator BEFORE ACTIVATING THE INDICATOR, REMEMBER TO SET "TRUE" TO DISPLAY THE PAIRS The Currency Strength Index (CSI) Indicator is a powerful tool used in forex trading to measure the relative strength of major currencies. This indicator helps traders identify the strongest and weakest currencies at any given time, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Comparative Analysis: Compares the strength of different currencies based on his
Market Profile for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
In the world of trading, the key to success lies in having the right tools at the right time. Our innovative Volume Profile indicator was developed with one goal in mind: to provide traders with unprecedented access to vital market activity information. This cutting-edge tool allows you to not only see where and when volumes are traded but also to understand market depth with clarity never seen before. Main Features: Temporal Flexibility: Set the analysis range up to 1800 minutes to perfectly ma
Auto Trendline for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Maximize Your Trading Opportunities with the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator Discover the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator: "Auto Trendlines" is the essential tool for every technical trader. This indicator automatically plots trend lines, pinpointing support and resistance levels with surgical precision. It's ideal for those looking to capitalize on market breakouts and reversals. Key Features: Automatic Trendline Plotting: Identifies and draws crucial trend lines without manual intervention. Advanced C
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review