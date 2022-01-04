Delta AG

The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations.

The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number.

The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values.

If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and the geometric mean are equal. The greater is the difference between the values , the average of which is calculated, the greater the difference between the arithmetic and geometric means is.


Input Parameters

The indicator has the following input parameters:

  1. Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn.

  2. Applied Price - an extended "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation:

    • Close - Close prices;
    • Open - Open prices;
    • High - High prices;
    • Low - Low prices;
    • Median Price (HL/2) - average of high and low prices, (high+low)/2;
    • Typical Price (HLC/3) - average of high, low and close prices, (high+low+close)/3;
    • Weighted Close (HLCC/4) - average of high, low and double value close prices, (high+low+close+close)/4;
    • OC/2 - arithmetic means of Open and Close prices (open+close)/2 (not available in the free version);
    • Indicator - based on indicator values (the list of indicators is below) (not available in the free version).

  3. Shift - shift or offset.

  4. Number of Levels - number of levels. MetaTrader 4 can show maximum 32 levels. In order to actually break this limit without breaking it formally, the indicator is searching for its own maximum in history, assigns its value to the highest level and divides the distance between the zero value and the highest level by the specified number of ranges. After that, based on a special algorithm, the indicator selects 32 levels to display so that the distance between them uniformly increases to the maximum.

    The lines of the levels are implemented in the style of a grid of the main chart. The following information is shown left above each level:, its number, numeric value and its proportion of the average value in the form of #.##xSM (not available in the free version). To provide correct search of maximum in the history, it is recommended to download history before installing the indicator.

  5. Statistical Mean - an option for displaying the average value as a separate indicator line (not available in the free version):

    • no draw - do not show;
    • draw - show.

  6. Indicator - select an indicator, the data of which will be used for calculating Delta AG (not available in the free version):

    • Bollinger Bands®;
    • Envelopes;
    • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo;
    • Moving Average.

  7. Indicator Applied Price - if the parameter "Apply to:" is used in the inputs of the indicator used for the calculation of Delta AG, the value from this field is used for this parameter (not available in the free version):

    • Close - Close prices;
    • Open - Open prices;
    • High - High prices;
    • Low - Low prices;
    • Median Price (HL/2) - average of high and low prices, (high+low)/2;
    • Typical Price (HLC/3) - average of high, low and close prices, (high+low+close)/3;
    • Weighted Close (HLCC/4) - average of high, low and double value close prices, (high+low+close+close)/4.

  8. Indicator Method MA - if the parameter "MA Method:" is used in the inputs of the indicator used for the calculation of Delta AG, the value from this field is used for this parameter (not available in the free version):

    • Simple - simple averaging;
    • Exponential - exponential averaging;
    • Smoothed - smoothed averaging;
    • Linear weighted - linear weighted averaging.

  9. Indicator Parameter 1 - the first input parameter of the indicator, using which Delta AG will be calculated, not including fields "Apply to:" and "MA Method:" (See the table of indicator input parameters) (not available in the free version).

  10. Indicator Parameter 2 - the second input parameter of the indicator, using which Delta AG will be calculated, not including fields "Apply to:" and "MA Method:" (See the table of indicator input parameters) (not available in the free version).

  11. Indicator Parameter 3 - the third input parameter of the indicator, using which Delta AG will be calculated, not including fields "Apply to:" and "MA Method:" (See the table of indicator input parameters) (not available in the free version).

  12. Indicator Line - the number of the indicator line used for the calculation of Delta AG (See the table of indicator lines) (not available in the free version).

Attention! If in Applied Price Indicator was selected, and in the Indicator field no indicator was selected, this will lead to a fatal error and the indicator will be removed from the chart.


The Table of Indicator Input Parameters


 Indicator Applied Price Indicator Method MA Indicator Parameter 1 Indicator Parameter 2 Indicator Parameter 3
Bollinger Bands® Apply to: not used Period Deviations Shift
Envelopes Apply to: MA Method Period Shift Deviation
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo not used not used Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen Senkou Span B
Moving Average Apply to: MA Method Period Shift not used

If incorrect data are specified, the nearest possible values will be used. The main data are shown in the indicator name which appears as a tooltip when you hover your mouse cursor over the indicator line on a chart.


A Table of Indicator Lines


 1 2 3 60 5
Bollinger Bands® Main Upper Lower not used not used
Envelopes Upper Lower not used not used not used
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen Senkou Span A Senkou Span B Chinkou Span
Moving Average IGNORED IGNORED IGNORED IGNORED IGNORED

If you select a line that does not exist for the selected indicator, the last possible line will be used. The name of the line applied is shown in the indicator name which appears as a tooltip when you hover your mouse cursor over the indicator line on a chart.


Free version

The free version of the indicator Delta AG Free provides basic functions.

Recommended products
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Msht Head and Shoulder
Ngoc Hoai Thuong Doan
Indicators
MSHT Head&Shoulders indicator for MT4 automatically scans the chart for head and shoulders candlestick patterns. Obviously, the scanner shows the Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern Name, Age, and Chart time frame in which the head and shoulders pattern is identified. Furthermore, the scanner displays the inverted head and shoulders pattern also. So, forex traders can BUY or SELL based on the head and shoulders candlestick pattern. Additionally, the indicator also scans and plots emerging head
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" indicator is very sensitive and much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages. - It is designed to show current market conditions: Flat, Uptrend, Downtrend. - Indicator has 3 colors: Yellow for Flat market conditions, Red for  downtrend and Green for uptrend (colors can be changed in settings). - With Mobile and PC alerts. - It is great to combine this indicator with any other trading me
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicators
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicators
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
PX Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
PX Trend is a technical indicator that mathematically transforms the price of a currency pair in the form of signaling arrows on the chart, it is used to predict the direction of the market movement. This tool is basic for the interpretation of the parameters of the graphs in technical analysis. PX Trend refers to an arrow indicator Forex - a tool that gives unambiguous signals to buy or sell currencies using arrows. An arrow directed upwards recommends buying, downward - selling. The indicato
GT Volume Horizontal
Dmitry Kokorin
Indicators
GT_Volume - это универсальный индикатор подходящий для всех валютных пар. Показывает текущий объем на горизонтальных уровнях. Объемы рисуются по мере движения цены. Все просто и нет ни чего лишнего. Индикатор очень помогает быстро определить сильные уровни сопротивления и поддержки, работает шустро! Есть возможность поменять цвет и выбрать день на котором отображать объемы.
Sunday Open Rus
Yevgeniy Vershinin
Indicators
Версия на английском языке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/148576?source=Site +Profile+Seller Это руководство создано, чтобы помочь начинающим трейдерам понять, как работает и настраивается индикатор "Sunday Open", а также как правильно интерпретировать его сигналы для принятия взвешенных торговых решений. Часть 1: Что такое индикатор Sunday Open и как его использовать? Основная идея В основе индикатора лежит простая, но мощная концепция: цена открытия недели является ключевым уровнем по
Buy Sell Heatmap
Shailesh Mishra
Indicators
Introduction This is a volume based heatmap type indicator. The indicator does not repaint . Its gives a collective view of short, intermediate and  long term volume buy sell activities(bottom to top of map). This indicator should prove quite beneficial to all those who believe in  the power of volumes. As usual for any volume based indicators, a ECN broker is recommended.The indicator can be useful for both binary and other fx trading. Before wondering how to use it, it is probably worthwhi
GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicators
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
Forex Gump Dot
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex Gump Dot is a ready-made mechanical trading system for the +10 pips strategy. This strategy has been actively discussed and developed on the Internet for several years. The essence of this strategy is to open trade operations during the day and fix the minimum profit on each trade operation. That is, scalp. Our development team decided to adapt the indicators of the Forex Gump family and release a new product that will best match the scalping trading strategy. This product is Forex Gump Do
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
Indicators
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
Middle Volume
Stefan Stoyanov
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator measures volumes on different charts and instruments. Its main advantage is the ability to compare separate brokers. The less Middle Volume and Tick / Second , the more reliable is the broker. There is a comment in the upper left corner Comment data: Tick/Second — number of ticks per second for a selected instrument Middle Volume — average volumes in the penultimate bar This indicator allows tracking a relative market activity for different timeframes. If the volumes are lower than
FREE
Snake NW
Sergei Shishaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Канальный индикатор "Snake" . Отлично показывает точки входа и выхода. Не перерисовывает! Хорошо подойдет для стратегий с сетками (усреднения), стратегий с пирамидами (стратегий добора), обычной торговли по тренду, торговли на коррекции. Для любых типов инструментов:   валюты, нефть, металлы, криптовалюты. Для любых таймфреймов:   от M1 до D1 . Для любых стилей торговли:   скальпинг, интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Используйте в сочетании с трендовым индикатором, чтобы исключить риски входа про
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
VWAPIndicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
Volume-weighted average price In finance, volume-weighted average price (VWAP) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon (usually one day). It is a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over the trading horizon. VWAP is calculated using the following formula: *It is shown second screenshot in the screenshots. trade that takes place over the defined period of time, excluding cross trades and basket cross trades. for more information
DoubleSuperTrend WTC
Stefano Cocconi
Indicators
Check My Other Products Contact me to discover all my services  This indicator is very useful to have a better understanding of the current trend. With the integration of a trend color cloud it makes it easy to see the price trend immediately on the eye and this allows the trader to make more accurate assessments. I have been using this indicator for years and I must say that it greatly limits chart errors and trades against the trend
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is based on the discrete Hartley transform. Using this transformation allows you to apply different approaches when processing financial time series. A distinctive feature of this indicator is that its readings refer not to one point on the chart, but to all points of the indicator period. When processing a time series, the indicator allows you to select various elements of the time series. The first possibility of filtering is built on this approach - all unnecessary high-freque
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Delta AG Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
FREE
Universal Main Window Free MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free MT5 , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Fre
FREE
Universal Separate Window Free MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free MT5 , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Wi
FREE
Universal Main Window Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT
FREE
Universal Separate Window Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window
FREE
Power Trend
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Power Trend Paid - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has the following input parameters: Main Line - an optional function for drawing a line on the values used for indicator calculation (not available in the free version ). Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - an exten
Universal Main Window
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window MT5 M
Universal Separate Window
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Separate Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Wind
Universal Main Window MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window M
Universal Separate Window MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Separate Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review