The Ez Channel indicator is an essential tool for trend following traders as it automatically identifies real trend channels in the chart. With this indicator, you no longer have to spend hours manually drawing trend lines on your charts. It saves you time and effort by quickly drawing trend channels for any symbol and time frame.

One of the key features of Ez Channel is its mini control panel, which allows you to easily adjust the time periods according to your preference. This control panel also enables you to save identified channels before changes occur with new market movements. This feature ensures that you can easily track and analyze market trends without the hassle of redrawing trend lines.

Ez Channel is suitable for all symbols and time frames, making it versatile and applicable to various trading strategies. It provides you with the convenience of saving identified channels for future use, and you can view these saved channels with any time frame. This functionality allows you to compare and analyze trends across different time frames, enhancing your trading decision-making process.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or a novice, Ez Channel offers a user friendly interface with easy to adjust parameters. It is designed to simplify the trend following strategy, allowing you to easily follow trends and make informed trading decisions. The indicator's accuracy and reliability in identifying trend channels contribute to its effectiveness as a trading tool.

With its powerful features and user friendly design, Ez Channel is a must have tool for any trader who wants to maximize their trend following strategy. Experience the convenience and accuracy of automatic trend channel identification by trying Ez Channel for yourself.

     

Parameters

  • Graphic Parameters
    • Channel Color - Color for Trend Channel
    • Channel Color 2 - Color for saved Channel
    • Line Width - Channel line width


