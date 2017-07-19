Engulfing Scanner

This indicator was created to spot potential reversals in the market. It will help you find the edge while trading which is required to be profitable. The indicator does what its good at, processing data objectively and presents you with the results once a new setup has been formed. It can send you a notification or email and such, so you are not required to follow the market every move. This, coupled with the edge it gives, give you the time and rest to take the appropriate action.

The Engulfing Pattern is a candlestick pattern which can normally be found after a period of up or down pressure. A Bullish Engulfing Pattern is normally to be found close at the end of the down movement while a bearish Engulfing Pattern will beat the top of a rising up movement.

When an Engulfing Pattern has been formed, the idea behind it is that the investor sentiment has changed from either bullish to bearish or from bearish to bullish.

This is the point where we get ready for a potential reversal which can lead to good results.





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