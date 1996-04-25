Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4

Trend Reversal – Your Ally for Identifying Trend Reversals on MT4

Are you looking for a powerful and intuitive tool to enhance your market analysis and make more informed decisions? The Trend Reversal indicator is specifically designed for traders who want to accurately identify trend reversal points directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Thanks to its combination of advanced algorithms and proven techniques, Trend Reversal provides clear and visible signals to help you recognize key market moments.

Key Features of Trend Reversal

Simplicity and Precision

The indicator signals trend reversals with clear arrows: a green arrow for a potential bullish trend and a red arrow for a potential bearish trend. This gives you an immediate and visual overview of the most important turning points. Customizable Parameters

To best suit your trading style, Trend Reversal is fully configurable: Fast and slow moving averages: Set the moving averages to refine signals.

RSI Period and Bollinger Bands: Control sensitivity to market movements.

Magic Filter Period: Add an extra filter to reduce false signals.

Bulls & Bears Power: Includes calculations based on bull and bear strength for greater precision.

Customizable alerts: Receive visual or sound notifications to never miss an opportunity. Multi-Strategy

With a combination of classic indicators like RSI, Bollinger Bands, and the power of Bulls/Bears Power, this tool offers a solid foundation for creating personalized trading strategies. Compatibility

Optimized for MetaTrader 4, Trend Reversal integrates seamlessly into your workflow and can be used with any asset: Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

How to Use Trend Reversal

Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 4 platform.

Configure the parameters according to your trading needs.

Analyze visual signals (arrows) to identify potential trend reversals.

Combine the indicator with your technical analysis to further improve accuracy.



