Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4

Trend Reversal – Your Ally for Identifying Trend Reversals on MT4
Are you looking for a powerful and intuitive tool to enhance your market analysis and make more informed decisions? The Trend Reversal indicator is specifically designed for traders who want to accurately identify trend reversal points directly on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Thanks to its combination of advanced algorithms and proven techniques, Trend Reversal provides clear and visible signals to help you recognize key market moments.

Key Features of Trend Reversal

  1. Simplicity and Precision
    The indicator signals trend reversals with clear arrows: a green arrow for a potential bullish trend and a red arrow for a potential bearish trend. This gives you an immediate and visual overview of the most important turning points.

  2. Customizable Parameters
    To best suit your trading style, Trend Reversal is fully configurable:

    • Fast and slow moving averages: Set the moving averages to refine signals.
    • RSI Period and Bollinger Bands: Control sensitivity to market movements.
    • Magic Filter Period: Add an extra filter to reduce false signals.
    • Bulls & Bears Power: Includes calculations based on bull and bear strength for greater precision.
    • Customizable alerts: Receive visual or sound notifications to never miss an opportunity.

  3. Multi-Strategy
    With a combination of classic indicators like RSI, Bollinger Bands, and the power of Bulls/Bears Power, this tool offers a solid foundation for creating personalized trading strategies.

  4. Compatibility
    Optimized for MetaTrader 4, Trend Reversal integrates seamlessly into your workflow and can be used with any asset: Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

How to Use Trend Reversal

  • Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  • Configure the parameters according to your trading needs.
  • Analyze visual signals (arrows) to identify potential trend reversals.
  • Combine the indicator with your technical analysis to further improve accuracy.


Recommended products
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Indicators
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
Indicators
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Smart trends
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Smart indicator Smart trend allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will not find this indicator anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. This is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. The alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instrumen
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Pluuto Alert
Mati Maello
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator Pluuto Alert indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = arrow.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Arrow) Trend - displa
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicators
Master Scalping M1 is an innovative indicator that uses an algorithm to quickly and accurately determine the trend.The indicator calculates the time of opening and closing positions, the indicator's algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increase the success of transactions for most traders. Benefits of the indicator: Easy to assemble, does not overload the chart with unnecessary information. Can be used as a filter for any strategy. Works on
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2246)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Sneaky Busters 4
Mushfiq Faysal
5 (2)
Indicators
Unveil Market Secrets with Sneaky Busters on MetaTrader 4! Delve deeper into the intricate world of trading with the Sneaky Busters indicator, specifically crafted to spotlight the sophisticated maneuvers of smart money and uncover hidden market trends. Comprehensive Features: 1. Smart Money Accumulation & Distribution Detection: Accurate Analysis: Identify key zones where smart money collects and disperses assets. These insights help you understand market sentiment and potential turning points.
Reversal zones x2
Andrii Malakhov
Indicators
The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern. Indicator operation principle Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone It waits for an impulse movement that would exceed the Reversal zone and draws a red/blue wide rectangle Within the Reversal zone, it looks for the strongest area of the zone
PipFinite Binary Options PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.45 (29)
Indicators
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
Buyers of this product also purchase
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT5 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months access       to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS   — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months access       to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed traders
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.64 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
IQ Gold Gann Levels a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.93 (14)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (25)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Nirvana trend mt4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Nirvana Trend — Trend indicator with multi‑timeframe confirmation and risk‑management helpers Introduction Nirvana Trend is an analytical indicator that helps structure trading decisions by delivering filtered signals, multi‑timeframe confirmation, and automatic stop/exit levels based on volatility (ATR). If you operate in environments with constraints such as daily/overall drawdown limits, this tool can support adherence to your personal rules and risk‑management framework. Use cases Structure
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicators
The Precision Index Oscillator (Pi-Osc) by Roger Medcalf of Precision Trading Systems First of all, if you have any questions please contact me via my website which you can find by searching the above title. Version 2 has been carefully recoded to be super fast to load up on your chart and some other technical improvements have been incorporated to enhance experience. Pi-Osc was created to provide accurate trade timing signals designed to find extreme   exhaustion points, the points that markets
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator provides precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD . Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY alert arrows. The PRIMARY signals are White and Black directional arrows which signal a change in
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market The indicator’s code has been completely rewritten. Version 3.0 adds new functionalities and removes bugs that had accumulated since the indicator’s inception. Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a tre
Splash
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator identifies the most suitable moment for entering the market in terms of market volatility, when the market has the strength to move (the signal is indicated by an arrow under the candle). For each of the signals, the presence of trends on the current and higher timeframes is determined, so that the signal is in the direction of the majority of positions opened on the market (denoted near the signal by abbreviations of timeframes with a trend present). The signal appears after the c
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.  Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior. Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as somethi
Pairs Trading Dashboard
Ledi Haryadi
Indicators
Pairs Trading Dashboard - Spearman Correlation and Stationary Z-Score  is a custom indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, developed to assist traders in analyzing and monitoring currency pairs for pairs trading strategies. It utilizes Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient and Z-Score calculations to identify trading signals across multiple timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator integrates various technical filters and stationarity tests to refine signal generation and di
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Best Currency Strength Indicator
Tumelo Patrick Rakotsoane
4.51 (47)
Indicators
Advanced Currency Strength Indicator The Advanced Divergence Currency Strength Indicator. Not only it breaks down all 28 forex currency pairs and calculates the strength of individual currencies across all timeframes , but, You'll be analyzing the WHOLE forex market in 1 window (In just 1 minute) . This indicator is very powerful because it reveals the true movements of the market.  It is highly recommended to  analyze charts knowing the performance of individual currencies or the countries eco
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicators
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Full Scalping Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
FullScalping is a non-repainting, non-backpainting indicator, specially designed to generate CONSTANT scalping entries in any market. Perfect for aggressive traders looking for nonstop action! Join the channel to stay updated with exclusive information and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor You’ll notice it gives signals on almost every candle , either confirming the trend or signaling key retracements. It’s like having a radar constantly guiding you. How does it work?
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
More from author
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
HFT System for MT5 – The Ultimate Expert Advisor for High-Frequency Trading A Decade of Success, 9 Months of Development HFT System for MT5 is the result of over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading and nine months of intensive development, designed to deliver high performance and stability in financial markets. This Expert Advisor (EA) represents the highest level of optimization in high-frequency trading (HFT), leveraging advanced algorithms and robust strategies to ensure fast and e
EA Gold Bot for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
EA Gold Bot - The Best Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MT5 Take your trading to the next level with EA Gold Bot! EA Gold Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Based on a sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithm, this EA combines advanced technical analysis, pattern recognition, and dynamic risk management to ensure optimized and protected trades. It has demonstrated incredible accuracy and consistent performance over time, with live trading
EA Gold Trader for Propfirms
Nicola Capatti
Experts
EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms Your ally to successfully pass Prop Firms challenges with precision and reliability! “EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms” is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to tackle and successfully complete the challenges of the most renowned Prop Firms while maintaining control and stability during subsequent phases. Thanks to its flexible configuration and optimized parameters, this EA is ideal for meeting Prop Firms’ requirements, offering a reliable and controlled trading
Trend Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Oscillator: Smooth and Reliable Market Trend Identification Trend Oscillator is an advanced MT4 indicator designed to assist traders in accurately identifying trend direction and potential reversal points. With an intuitive visual representation, this indicator clearly shows when the market is in an uptrend or downtrend, simplifying analysis and improving chart readability. It is suitable for a wide range of markets and timeframes, offering great flexibility for diverse trading needs. Key
Cycle Trend Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The   Cycle Trend Indicator   for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced technical tool specifically designed to analyze, identify, and pinpoint with high precision market cycles and key turning points within a trend, whether bullish or bearish. As clearly seen on the chart, the indicator elegantly integrates smoothed curves that follow the general price movement in a fluid and harmonious manner, combined with clear and instantly recognizable visual signals—represented by red and green arrows—that highligh
Spread Indicator for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
FREE Spread indicator for MetaTrader 4 this indicator includes: -average spread -current spread -minimum spread -maximum spread If you are interested in my products I recommend you visit my page where you can find: Experts Advisors:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/119456?source=Site+Profile indicators:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/120038?source=Site+Profile I hope the spread indicator will be useful to you. https://www.mql5.com/it/users/kappa05
FREE
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator for MT4 Gain a trading edge with the "Volume Profile" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced technical analysis tool allows you to precisely identify key support and resistance levels based on transaction volume. Easily visualize market areas of high interest, where trading volumes are highest, and use this information to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Clear and detailed visualization : The indicator displays volume histograms directly on th
Color Range Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Presentation of the "Color Range Indicator" The "Color Range Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MT4 platform, perfect for traders who want a clear and immediate view of market trends. This indicator draws a colored line based on the current trend, making it easier to interpret price movements. Indicator Description: Green line : Indicates an uptrend. Use this signal to consider buying opportunities. Red line : Indicates a downtrend. Use this signal to consider sell
Ultimate Follow Line for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The Follow Line indicator is an essential tool for traders who want to identify and follow market trends with precision. This indicator dynamically adapts to price changes, drawing a line that smoothly and continuously tracks price movements. With its visual simplicity and effectiveness in signaling trend changes, Follow Line is a great addition to any trader’s strategy. Key Features: Trend Tracking: Follow Line closely follows the price, making it easy for traders to identify ongoing market tre
RealTime Multi Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
What is "Real Time MultiIndicator"? "Real Time MultiIndicator" is an advanced trading tool designed to simplify and optimize your technical analysis. This revolutionary indicator gathers signals from multiple timeframes and technical indicators, displaying them in a single, clear, and easy-to-read table. If you want a complete and detailed market view without constantly switching charts or manually analyzing each indicator, "Real Time MultiIndicator" is the perfect solution for you. Why choose "
Forex Scanner for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
DISCOUNT FROM 77.90 USD TO 37.90 USD LASTING UNTIL SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST What is "Forex Scanner"? "Forex Scanner" is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a comprehensive overview of the Forex market in real-time. This advanced indicator gathers key data from multiple technical indicators and timeframes, allowing you to quickly identify trading opportunities. If you want to monitor numerous assets and parameters without switching from one chart to another, "Forex Scanner" is the perfect s
Enhanced RSI for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Enhanced RSI: A Hybrid Indicator for a More In-Depth Technical Analysis The Enhanced RSI is a versatile and customizable technical indicator designed to provide traders with a more comprehensive and accurate market analysis. By combining the best features of moving averages, RSI, and MACD, this indicator offers a multidimensional view of momentum and trend strength. Key Features: Perfect Hybridization: The Enhanced RSI blends the capabilities of moving averages, RSI, and MACD, offering a more co
Forex Scalper Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Forex Scalper Indicator – Your Precision Tool for Earning in the Financial Markets The Forex Scalper Indicator for MT4 is the perfect ally for all traders who want to scalp the markets with maximum precision. Thanks to its analysis on precise data, this indicator offers you timely and accurate signals, ideal for making quick decisions in your trades. Tailored Precision Each arrow displayed on the charts is based on meticulous calculations, giving you the best entry and exit opportunities. Thes
Ultimate Index Advisor
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Indicators
Ultimate Index Advisor is an advanced tool designed to analyze market movements with precision and identify trading opportunities dynamically. The indicator offers signals based on a combination of strategies optimized for trends, corrections, and reversals, making it versatile for various trading styles. With an intuitive interface, Ultimate Index Advisor highlights clear entry and exit points using visible arrows on the chart, eliminating ambiguity in trading decisions. Leveraging advanced te
AI Trading Consultant
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The AI Trading Consultant is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking a reliable technology-based tool for analyzing and understanding markets. Powered by a long short-term memory recurrent neural network ( RNN LSTM ), the AI Trading Consultant provides clear buy and sell signals, helping identify potential market movements and supporting trading decisions. Key Features: Advanced Artificial Intelligence (RNN LSTM) This indicator uses a recurrent neural network with long-term memory, e
BTC Follow Line Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
BTC Follow Line - Your Guide to Bitcoin Trading BTC Follow Line is an advanced indicator designed exclusively for cryptocurrency markets, with a particular focus on Bitcoin. Perfect for those looking for reliable Buy and Sell signals in the medium to long term, this tool works on any timeframe, adapting to your trading needs. Why Choose BTC Follow Line? Simple and intuitive : A clean and easy-to-read interface helps you make informed decisions effortlessly. Versatility : Works on all timeframes
AI Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
AI Indicator: The Future of Smart Trading at Your Fingertips Welcome to the new era of trading. The AI Indicator is the perfect trading companion for traders of all levels, designed to help you make decisions based on solid data and advanced analysis. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, this tool stands out for its ability to adapt to any market and timeframe, providing you with clear and precise trading signals. What Is Artificial Intelligence and Why Is It Important in Trading? Ar
Ultimate Follow Line Indicator v3
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Ultimate Follow Line v3 The ultimate indicator to follow the trend with precision! Discover Ultimate Follow Line v3, an indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 to help you clearly identify market direction. Developed in MQL4, it combines a simple and effective design with advanced technology to provide traders with a powerful and intuitive tool. Main features: Intuitive visualization: Dynamic lines that adapt to price movements, highlighting key reversal and trend continuity zones. Customizable dua
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Wall Street Indicator – Your Key to Trading Success! Tired of tools that promise the world but fail to deliver results? Designed for MT4, the Wall Street Indicator is the ultimate solution to elevate your trading to the next level. This indicator has been meticulously developed to provide clear, reliable, and precise signals. Here's why the Wall Street Indicator is the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced traders: Unmatched Performance – Proven Results 1-year detailed backtest: With
Just Trade Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Just Trade Indicator – Your Ally for Precise and Stress-Free Trading! Discover Just Trade Indicator, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help you identify clear entry and exit points in the market. Using advanced algorithms, this tool provides intuitive visual signals that enhance your trading experience without complications. Why Choose Just Trade Indicator? Clear and Precise Signals – The indicator generates buy and sell signals displayed directly on the chart with intuitive
Trend Finder Oscillator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The   Trend Finder Oscillator   is an advanced technical indicator specifically developed for the   MetaTrader 4   platform, designed to provide traders with a reliable and precise tool capable of identifying not only the beginning but also the strength and maturity of ongoing trends. It is based on a combined and in-depth analysis of two fundamental market components:   volatility   and   momentum . Unlike traditional oscillators, which merely indicate overbought or oversold conditions through
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Trend Precision Oscillator – A Refined Approach to Trend Analysis The Trend Precision Oscillator is an indicator designed to deliver a high‑resolution, in‑depth reading of price behavior across financial markets. Built on a proprietary algorithm, it examines price structure considering volatility, directional dynamics and micro‑oscillations, and outputs values on a scale ranging from –10,000 to +10,000 . The absolute value reflects the strength of the movement, while the sign (positive or negati
The Big Short Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
The Big Short – Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Designed for serious traders who demand clarity and precision "The Big Short" is an exclusive MT4 indicator developed for traders looking for a clear, structured, and highly visual tool to identify key reversal zones and market entries. It’s a flexible and professional solution for short-based strategies and much more. Key Features Compatible with all symbols: forex, indices, commodities, crypto Works on all timeframes: from M1 to D1 and beyond Built-in
Fvg Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
IMPORTANT: The indicator will remain at the price of $34.90 until the release of the update scheduled for July 16, 2024. The New Price will be $49.90 (taxes excluded) FVG indicator. If you are an SMC trader this indicator will be very useful to you, it automatically identifies the FVGs on the graph distinguishing them into 2 types: bearish FVGs and bullish FVGs (see the photos to understand better). This indicator works on any Timeframe and on any market you want to use it. If you are interested
ScalpingMarketEA
Nicola Capatti
Experts
Expert Advisor for scalping; This EA was built for monthly profitability. Works on any asset: Forex, Indices, Crypto and Stocks. Perfectly usable in MT5 tester and usable on any TimeFrame. The EA has various inputs available to customize operations: -Lots -Risk% (0 = Fix) -OrderDist (the distance between one order and another, the distance is calculated in points not pips) -TP (in points) -Sl (in points) -TrailingStopTrigger(the trailing stop trigger point in points) -TrailingStop(distance from
Highs Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Highs, Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5; The indicator works on any type of market and on all TimeFrames. It also works on the MetaTrader5 Tester. the main function of the indicator is to identify the highs and lows by marking them with a point above/below the candle, then with a horizontal line it marks the Bos. It is very simple and intuitive, there are only 2 inputs: -the color of the maximums -the color of the minima For any other information do not hesitate to contact me.
Panel info trade indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
Panel Info Trade For MT5; The indicator has 2 main objects: -An icon chart that you can change Timeframe, zoom, Forex Pair, crypto....the position of the graph can be modified via the (x;y) inputs. The chart is perfectly usable in the MT5 tester. If the graph isn't for you and doesn't help you with anything, you can press the button on the top right to make it smaller. -the second object is a dynamic control panel where you can change plots, place sl and tp, BE, close partial... (if you watch th
Ultimate Currency strength Index
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Currency Strength Index (CSI) Indicator BEFORE ACTIVATING THE INDICATOR, REMEMBER TO SET "TRUE" TO DISPLAY THE PAIRS The Currency Strength Index (CSI) Indicator is a powerful tool used in forex trading to measure the relative strength of major currencies. This indicator helps traders identify the strongest and weakest currencies at any given time, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Comparative Analysis: Compares the strength of different currencies based on his
Market Profile for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
In the world of trading, the key to success lies in having the right tools at the right time. Our innovative Volume Profile indicator was developed with one goal in mind: to provide traders with unprecedented access to vital market activity information. This cutting-edge tool allows you to not only see where and when volumes are traded but also to understand market depth with clarity never seen before. Main Features: Temporal Flexibility: Set the analysis range up to 1800 minutes to perfectly ma
Auto Trendline for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Maximize Your Trading Opportunities with the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator Discover the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator: "Auto Trendlines" is the essential tool for every technical trader. This indicator automatically plots trend lines, pinpointing support and resistance levels with surgical precision. It's ideal for those looking to capitalize on market breakouts and reversals. Key Features: Automatic Trendline Plotting: Identifies and draws crucial trend lines without manual intervention. Advanced C
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review