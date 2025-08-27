Max Paynex

Max Payne is a reversal/trend signal indicator that gives signals in a form of an arrow, this indicator gives its signal on same bar close, this indicator can dropped multiple times on the chart with different periods to get double/triple confirmation of signals
the indicator is highly adjustable to fit any trading style while it never repaints or back paint, you will get the full system shown in screenshots after purchase along side used templates.
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How to trade :
wait until you get triple confirmation on same bar while the trend filter (Payne trend that you will get after purchase) while it agrees on the direction
open the trade and set your stop loss below golden arrow (template) for buy trades and above golden arrow (template) for sell trades, your exit signal is the first opposite white dot signal(template).
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Parameters :
Signal period : arrow period
Filter : signal filter
Distance : arrow distance from candle
Count bars : how much history signals to show
Alerts
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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One Minute Gold
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.69 (13)
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-The One Minute Gold is a volume-price action-trend filtered entry arrow signals that help traders take the right side of the market and generates opportunities. CONTACT IN PRIVATE FOR EA VESION. ( POWERFUL PERFORMANCE ARROWS HERE <) Why Chose the One Minute Gold ? 1. TP-SL . With a built-in tp and sl objects that come on chart for each signal so the trader can place tp and sl accordingly, the tp and sl logic has two methods : ATR Tp and Sl - Fixed points Tp-Sl. 2.STATS PANEL … An informative pa
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Sure Reverse Channel
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The Sure Reverse Channel is a dynamic non repaint trend indicator with entry arrows, the indicator focuses on catching a reverse swing in the market by using channel and price action formula, the indicator comes with built-in money management . HOW TO TRADE : Open buy trade when buy arrow pops up and set your SL below arrow, for TP you have TP  which is opposite band. Open sell trade when sell arrow pops up and set your SL above arrow,   for TP you have TP  which is opposite band. band. Why is
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Scalper Arrow x
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Scalper Arrow x is a buy sell arrow type indicator, the strategy behind its signals is based on the MFI indicator with trend filter using Halftrend formula, this indicator can be used alone or mixed with other tools. NOTE : THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT OR BACK PAINT, AND ITS ARROW SIGNALS ARE NOT DELAYED. ---------------------------------------------------------------
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Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Supreme Arrow is an arrow indicator for mt4 that is based on rsi and demarker indicators strategy. the strategy is suitable for trending markets , but also works in ranging markets especially if it is used for scalping Recommended time-frame : any Recommended add-ons : 200 SMA The Supreme Arrow indicator doesn't repaint or back-paint and the signal is no delayed
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ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
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for noobs who dont read description : THE DOTS REPAINT AS THEY ARE BASED ON ZIGZAG ( DUUUH !!) BUT CHANNEL LINES DONT REPAINT. based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance, ========================== the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames channel on current time frame ,  ============================================== Note: this indica
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TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  Try the free version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108379 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochastic K period (Stochasti
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Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
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BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
an indicator for binary trading based on 3ma cross with macd , it gives buy and sell signals on bar open and it Doesn't Repaint or Back paint the indicator is not focused on high win rate as it is made for martingale trading , the indicator focus on lowest losing signal count in a row. Strategy : Minimum Deposit is 1000 unite , we start the trading with 1 unite (trade size is 1 unite for every 1000 capital) we double trade size on next signal if current signal lost , we only take indicator sett
Trend Maker Master
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicators
as the name suggest Trend Maker Master is a trend scalping indicator that give long and short trading opportunity based on price action and ma style trend filter, the indicator Trend Period and Trend Extra Filter will change arrows signals quality and frequency, this leave a space for trader to come out with good combos for each pair. How to trade : Buy : when white buy arrow prints, set sl below recent swing low, and set tp to 1-1 Risk to reward ratio. Sell : when white Sell  arrow prints, set
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Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
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Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
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Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
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OneShotFx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
OneShotFX is a scalping arrow signals type indicator, an all in one arrow system with money management and filtered signals. How to trade   Buy : when up arrow prints on the chart open buy trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle. Sell: when up arrow prints on the chart open sell trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle. Why is it a good choice  Plenty of signals : no need to wait for long per
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Oil Master
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Oil Master indicator is a very beginner-friendly buy sell arrow type indicator that works on oil pairs, this indicator focuses on giving quick scalping signals with built-in money management in form of Take profit and stop-loss colored lines that come with each arrow signal, the indicator also has its built in Stats panel that gives signal accuracy % alongside useful info. HOW TO USE : Open trade according to arrow direction, after that use the TP and SL lines above and below the arrow and drag
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Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
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Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Supreme EmaCross is an indicator based on two exponential moving averages cross , it generates buy and sell arrows based on ema cross and it gives alert on signal appearance , the indicator does not repaint or back paint and arrows are not delayed , the indicator has a fast ema period change pannel where the trader can change ema`s values without going to indicator settings , the panel is movable . ====================================================== Parameters : fast periods : fast ema period
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Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
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Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Based on envelope and tma with arrows ,, the Bands Sniper shows dynamic support and resistance and also gives entry signals as buy and sell arrows. Default Settings are based on 1H time frame , contact after purchase for full guide . Entry Rules : BUY : 1.Candle Closes below both bands          2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 up arrows (golden arrow and orange arrow) SELL : 1.Candle Closes above both bands          2.Candle Closes back within the 2 bands with 2 down arrows (golden
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
based on TV atr channel indicator , the Supreme Channel indicator is a dynamic support and resistance band that gives the trader a hint on a potential reversal in the current trend . Recommended time frame : 15M and above Recommended Settings : Default , but trader can choose to change as needed. Parameters : 1. channel Length 2.Bandwidth (the distance between the two channel Lines) 3.Multiplier (ATR Value Multiplier) 4. show channel (True/False)
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Only 1 copy left with current price after that price will be back at 149. Supreme Diamond is a Multi time-frame  indicator based on reversal and trend trading strategy , the indicator does not repaint or back paint and signals are not delayed , the indicator gives buy and sell signals with alert . the indicator has 2 signal modes that can be chosen from (use best entry as diamonds) input , if it is set to true the indicator will filter normal mode signals and give best possible one as diamond si
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Supreme TrendHisto is a trend indicator that gives down and up trend signals , the indicator act as a histogram , the indicator does not repaint/back paint/delay. Strategy  Buy Trade: histogram cross above 0.65 , we open buy trade , as for exit you can either exit when histogram reach 0.70 level , or exit at well. Sell Trade: histogram cross below -0.65 , we open buy trade , as for exit you can either exit when histogram reach -0.70 level , or exit at well. =============================== Recomm
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Binary Sniper is an mt4 indicator that give buy and sell signals for binary options trading , this indicator has a diffrent approach, to the binary options trading , this indicator doesnt repaint or delay signal. ENTRY RULES : 1. CALL (BUY) , When a red candle closes with binary sniper bar color on green after it was red .(first color flip) 2. PUT (SELL) , When a green candle closes with binary sniper bar color on red after it was green (first color flip) . this indicator works on price action/
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Renko Star is an mt4 arrow type indicator that is designed to trade renko charts , this indicator has a backtesting dashboard that tells the trader usefull info such as winrate and points won , it also give tp and sl in atr x multiplication, this indicator gives its signal on bar open or intra bar and it has a yellow mark that will mark the exact price where the signal were given , the way to use this indicator is by opening a buy or sell acorrding to the arrow given by the indicator and to set
Spider Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Spider renko arrow is a renko based arrow indicator that gives signal on bar open/intra bar and uses 2 strategies to plot signal. This indicator can be used to scalp one bar TP or to swing trade if used with higher periods in its settings. This indicator never repaints or back paints. ========================================================= Parameters : Entry Period : main signal period Filter Period : signal filter period Alerts ========================================================= HOW TO
Sure Swing
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Based on multiple built in indicators-combined together, the Sure Swing indicator is a mutli-time frame trend based arrow indicator that gives swing trading signals, this indicator doesn’t repaint. How to trade : open a buy trade when a green arrow with buy alert appear, stop loss is below the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal open a sell trade when a red arrow with sell alert appear, stop loss is above the arrow and take profit is 1 time the risk minimal ------------------------
Payne Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Payne Trend is a trend filter indicator that gives possible market direction in a form of thin colored lines, this indicator helps the trader have a hint based on the current actual trend, the indicator has many levels that signifies trend power and weakness, this indicator doesn't repaint or back paint and the signal is not delayed. ================================================== Parameters : Period : trend period Mode : calculation mode of the ma Price : close/open/high/low. Alerts ========
Trend StarteR
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Trend StarteR is a multi RSI based indicator that gives up and downtrend signals in form of arrows, the indicator was made to predict possible trend and help traders to take part in trading those trends, this indicator doesnt repaint ore back paint , this indicator signal doesn't delay. ================= Recommendations : low spread broker, any time frame, but better stick to M5 and above to beat the spread. ================================== Parameters : first, second,and third RSI periods up
Master Max
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
MASTER MA is a moving average cross based indicator, using 3 moving averages with different periods cross to generate signals, the strategy is very simple, but the indicator has stats dashboard that shows useful instant back test results such as win rate/total profits won…etc., this indicator has TP and SL inputs in points so you can have your TP and SL wanted visible on the chart in form of green dot for TP and red x for SL, the indicator will use those values to calculate win/loss percentage.
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