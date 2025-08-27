Max Paynex

Max Payne is a reversal/trend signal indicator that gives signals in a form of an arrow, this indicator gives its signal on same bar close, this indicator can dropped multiple times on the chart with different periods to get double/triple confirmation of signals

the indicator is highly adjustable to fit any trading style while it never repaints or back paint, you will get the full system shown in screenshots after purchase along side used templates.

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How to trade :

wait until you get triple confirmation on same bar while the trend filter (Payne trend that you will get after purchase) while it agrees on the direction

open the trade and set your stop loss below golden arrow (template) for buy trades and above golden arrow (template) for sell trades, your exit signal is the first opposite white dot signal(template).

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Parameters :

Signal period : arrow period

Filter : signal filter

Distance : arrow distance from candle

Count bars : how much history signals to show

Alerts

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