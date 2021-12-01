Brilliant Harmonic Patterns

This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns.

The Patterns that this indicator can detect are:

  • AB=CD
  • Butterfly
  • Gartely
  • Crab
  • Bat

The indicator shows the following:

  • The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box
  • The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green)
  • The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red)

The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on the dotted lines.

The indicator does not perform or give Buying or selling signals, it only shows the formed pattern and the predict price direction, and user can use any other indicator for Enter/Exit a trade.

  • Patterns that indicates an upward price movement is indicated into green (Lime color)
  • Patterns that indicates a downward price movement is indicated into Orange (Orange Color)
Brilliant Auto Regression Channels
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws up to five different regression channels. The product draws the channels for the previous major periods. For example : Indicator Chart Drawing Period M1 D1 M5 D1 M15 D1 M30 D1 H1 D1 H4 W1 It updates itself at the beginning of the major period (ex.: D1 or W1). The periods are in the major period domain. For example : if the indicator is put on H1 chart, the period of 1 means 1 day on the chart.
Brilliant Price Action
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
Brilliant Price Action Brilliant Price Action Indicator is a leading Indicator that  does not repaint . It can be calculated on a time frame and represented on another time frame. It can be used in trend identification from higher time frames OR for Entry on lower time frames. Moving average modes are: 0 = Simple moving Average. 1 = Exponential moving Average. 2 = Smoothed moving Average. 3 = Linear Weighted moving Average.
Brilliant Keltner Channel MT4
Mohamed Sabry
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator draws the Keltner Channel for any time frame Displayed on the current Time frame allowing user to choose which moving average type for the calculations. The available Moving Averages are: Simple Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_SMA) Exponential Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_EMA) Smoothed Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_SmoothedAverage) Linear Weighted Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_LinearWeighted) Tillson's Moving Average (MA_Mode=Mode_Telsons) Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE
Brilliant Advanced Timing
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
This indicator shows the Up/Down trend calculated on a specific Time Frame defined by the user. The trend is shown in color coding for easy identification. ex: User can show the trend calculated from a Daily (D1) chart on the H4 chart. NOTE: Required Time Frame must be higher than the chart current time frame, otherwise the indicator will draw nothing. The available Moving Averages for the signal are: Simple Moving Average. Exponential Moving Average. Smoothed Moving Average. Linear Weighted Mov
Brilliant Keltner Channel
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
This indicator draws the Keltner Channel using the rates chart calculated from any other timeframe. The available Moving Averages are: Simple Moving Average Exponential Moving Average Smoothed Moving Average Linear Weighted Moving Average Tillson's Moving Average Moving Average line is coded into RED or BLUE according to its direction from the previous candle. Example: User can display the Keltner Channel calculated on the basis of a Daily (D1) chart on a H4 chart. NOTE: Timeframe must be higher
