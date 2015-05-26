The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary.

The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary).

The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively.

In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume accumulation areas based on the histogram data for each profile (see the details in the description of variables).

To calculate the profile histograms, the indicator uses history price data of the M1 timeframe, therefore make sure to download the M1 history.

We will not discuss indicator based trading methods here. However, if you take an interest in this type of indicators, then definitely you are moving in the right direction. Application of the "Market Profile" implies tracking the activity of "smart money" on a price chart.

The indicator is automated, has no complicated settings, and is easy to use. The variables of the indicator settings are protected from incorrect values.





Indicator Settings