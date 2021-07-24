PX Trend is a technical indicator that mathematically transforms the price of a currency pair in the form of signaling arrows on the chart, it is used to predict the direction of the market movement. This tool is basic for the interpretation of the parameters of the graphs in technical analysis.





PX Trend refers to an arrow indicator Forex - a tool that gives unambiguous signals to buy or sell currencies using arrows. An arrow directed upwards recommends buying, downward - selling. The indicator uses trend components and oscillators in its calculations, thus it becomes a complex indicator. It can be used on any instrument and any currency pair.