Volumes Alert Push Mail

The "Volumes Alert Push Mail" is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4, which is based on the standard Volumes indicator with functions for generating alerts, sending messages to email and mobile terminals.


Advantages of the "Volumes Alert Push Mail" indicator

Highly customizable visualization.
Receiving signals in any way possible: emails, push-notifications and alerts.
Free technical support from the developer.


    Parameters

    Volume - indicator value for sending the messages.
    Bar - the setting accepts values: 'Current bar' and 'Last bar'. At 'Current bar' the indicator values are taken from the current bar, and at 'Last bar' from the previous bar.
    alert - enable/disable alerts. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
    push - enable/disable push notifications. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
    mail - enable/disable email messages. If true - enabled, false - disabled.
    ColorUP - color of the increasing volume
    ColorDOWN - color of the decreasing volume.


      Recommended financial instruments

      Any currency pairs, metals and CFDs.


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