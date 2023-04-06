Gann Square of 9

5
The only one of its kind square 9 indicator that corresponds to the real situation on Gannzilla! The indicator calculates price levels by Square 9 and dates by Square 9. 
All price and time levels are 100% consistent with the location on Square 9 (Gannzila). This tool will be a great solution for determining the price and time levels using the methods of the legendary trader William Delbert Gann.


Reviews 1
lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2023.04.11 09:50 
 

Great indicator! You no longer plan to post Borovsky's indicators.

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lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2023.04.11 09:50 
 

Great indicator! You no longer plan to post Borovsky's indicators.

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