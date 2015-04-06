Meta Sniper

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with
  •  
  • EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY,

  • AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD,

  • CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD

  • For timeframe 4H.
  • *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair)
  • for initial lot set to 0.10,

My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY)


Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$


  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the Pair 4H chart and just press ok


(Money Management)

  • Candle Body size 1         34
  • Candle Body size 2         2
  • EMA Trend                      12
(Basic System 
  • Lots                               0.10
  • Lots Exponent                2.0
  • ST                                  150 Pips
  • TP                                  1     pip

2nd EA (Mode Turbo Plus)    ON/OFF = True/False

  • Lots                               0.50
  • Lots Exponent                2.0
  • ST                                  20  Pips
  • TP                                  20   pip



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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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