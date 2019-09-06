Fractal Zig Zag
- Indicators
-
Mikhail NazarenkoМое кредо как программиста и трейдера:
1. Простота, легкость и универсальность кода.
2. Максимальная автоматизация процессов.
3. Минимальное количество настроек.
4. Минимальная загрузка графика виджетами, только самое необходимое.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 October 2019
- Activations: 7
A professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading.
Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!!
Features
- Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters.
- Suitable for all types of trading, in any markets.
- Free of omissions and false positives - the disadvantages of the standard ZigZag indicator from MT4
- It uses opposite fractals with specified parameters for the ATR value and the number of fractal bars to construct the price structure.
- High processing speed and minimal processor load.
- It has an alert when a new fractal with specified parameters is formed.
Settings
- - - - - - - - - - ZigZag fractal filtering - - - - - - - - - - Fractal filtering parameters
- Left side faractal bars - the number of bars to the left of the fractal bar
- Righ side faractal bars - the number of bars to the right of the fractal bar
- ATR bars - ATR calculation period for calculating the minimum absolute size of the fractal sides
- ATR ratio - ATR factor for calculating the minimum absolute size of the fractal sides
- History bars - the maximum number of bars for drawing an indicator
- New opposite faractal alert - warning about the formation of a new fractal
Before buying, download the trial - free demo and check the quality of the indicator in the strategy tester MT4.
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