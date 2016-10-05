Two Period RSI
- Indicators
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 December 2021
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone.
This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy!
Looking for RSI alerts? You can download our Two Period RSI + Alerts indicator here, which includes user selectable email/message/sound alerts.
Parameters
- Short period (Default=14): number of bars used to calculate short period RSI
- Long period (Default=50): number of bars used to calculate long period RSI
Vraiment efficace, j'y mais dessus un RSI 3 colored et un CCI 14 colored, impecable.