Happy Nation MT5

The EA will receive future updates to match any new structural changes in the Australian dollar market ecosystem.

HappyNation EA prioritizes capital preservation through multiple layers of protection. While the EA includes an optional Position Scaling feature for enhanced recovery, it is fully controllable and can be disabled. All risk parameters are transparent and adjustable, my favorite set of inputs are included in EA (SETFILES) but you can decide your maximum exposure, recovery levels, and drawdown limits. Nothing is hidden, nothing runs wild. MAX Holding is ENABLED!

STRATEGY OVERVIEW



Multi-timeframe signal analysis optimized for M30 charts Detects high-momentum price extensions followed by potential mean reversion Confirms entries using proprietary candle structure analysis and momentum anomaly detection Intelligent filtering avoids low-quality market conditions Built-in Adaptive Recovery System for drawdown management





KEY FILTERS & EXECUTION PROTECTION

Signal Detection

Signal Sensitivity: Adjustable trigger threshold for volatility conditions

Entry Confirmation: Dual confirmation logic ( ConfirmLevel_A , ConfirmLevel_B )

Trend Alignment: Customizable trend filter ( TrendPeriod )

Momentum & Volatility

Momentum Spikes: Proprietary surge detector ( MomentumFactor , MomentumLookback )

Daily Range Control: Min/Max range filter ( RangePeriod , RangeMin , RangeMax )

Price Zone Filter: Key zone proximity logic ( ZoneLookback , ZoneProximity )

Risk & Protection

Spread Protection: Filters high-spread conditions ( MaxSpreadPips )

Holding Time Limit: Auto position handling for swaps ( MaxHoldingHours )

Daily DD Cap: Dollar-based loss guard ( MaxAllowedDDDollars )

News Block: Optional high-impact news protection ( NewsBlockBefore/AfterHours )

Profit Management

Single Trade TP: Individual take-profit ( SingleTP_Pips )

Basket TP: Combined multi-trade TP ( BasketTP_Pips )

Any-Profit Mode: Optional instant close on first profit

Adaptive Recovery

Smart Averaging: Intelligent recovery spacing ( BaseRecoveryStep )

Adaptive Steps: Progressive distance scaling ( RecoveryAdaptFactor )

Recovery Delay: Time gap between rescue entries

Lot Scaling: Optional position growth ( ScalingFactor )

Lot Sizing

Fixed Lot: Manual ( BaseLotSize )

Auto Lot: Balance-based dynamic sizing ( BalancePerLot )