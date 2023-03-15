Somewhere over the rainbow

Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin

This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination.

Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in multiple operations, this batch is the most important parameter to adjust), adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to get you to your destination to win the market.

The profits per cycle of the algorithm are proportional to its initial lotting. The figure selected in the options refers to the minimum profits per cycle with the minimum possible lotting in the pair.

Somewhere over the rainbow  - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust a 2  parameters. (lot and profits)

Somewhere over the rainbow   it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
  • Stress-tests on historical data.
  • Fully automatic.
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
  • Fast VPS a most.
    Input parameters:

    MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA  :One different number for pair.

    LOT TO INIT THE ALGORITMIt marks the beginning of the lotage of the algorithm, this batching can be multiplied by 5 in the end part of the algorithm. Regulate the lotage thinking about your resources to avoid a margin call

    AVERAGE PROFIT PER LOT: It is the output value of the algorithm is adjusted to the minimum lotage that allows the pair and is automatically adjusted throughout the evolution of the ea, always maintaining the minimum lotage gain ratio marked in this field

     This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

    Try the demo now!


    Disclaimer

    Even though Forex promises big profits quickly, it carries high risks. Impressive Backtest results with past data do not guarantee that it will produce the same thing in the future.



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    Marta Gonzalez
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    Reply from developer Marta Gonzalez 2023.03.23 07:03
    Tk, for the comment.
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