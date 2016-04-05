Fibo Trader FREE MT5

Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid.

The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode.

EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade manually. For example you can reduce the required move strength at Asian session, to increase automated trade frequency.

EA should be disabled at the most important economic events (example: ECB head speech, interest rate decisions, non-farm payrolls, etc) and other events.

If you would like not to get by-passed by opportunities while you sleep or do something else, if you like the grid trading idea, but you are not consequential with your grid trading, if you would like to be notified when there are opportunities on numerous pairs, without you monitoring all of them, this product is for you!

Differences between versions



FREE PRO ULTRA Number of activations - 5 25 Number of maximum positions 3 100 1000 Filters MOST MOST ALL Trailing Step LIMITED ADVANCED ADVANCED Dynamic STDDEV/ATR scale NO YES YES Possibility to exclude test periods possible possible YES, built-in Notifications NO YES YES

More options (including advanced options and better option descriptions) are in PDF instruction available for download in Comment section. Please take a look at the YouTube tutorial video.

List of options

0. Trade module - Module selection: Automatic or manual panel.

0.1 Manual panel ON/disable AutoMode - Possibility of selecting automatic module or manual panel.

1. Trade size and details - Various Trade lot settings.

1.1 Base LOT SIZE - Basic lot size of first position.

- Basic lot size of first position. 1.2 Maximum supportive positions (+1 main) - Maximum number of additional positions, besides the original one. (limited to 2 in FREE version).

- Maximum number of additional positions, besides the original one. (limited to 2 in FREE version). 1.3 Money Management (-1 for OFF) - Money Management value. The value of this factor will affect base lot size.

- Money Management value. The value of this factor will affect base lot size. 1.4 Martingale factor (x1.0 for OFF) - Martingale factor allows for gradually increasing position size. .

- Martingale factor allows for gradually increasing position size. . 1.5 Block one direction of trades - Block one direction of trades - for trends. Use with Low (2.6) settings, preferably 23%. .

- Block one direction of trades - for trends. Use with Low (2.6) settings, preferably 23%. . 1.6 Magic Number - Magic number for trades and save-states.

2. Fibonacci Positioning and Open/Close Settings - General settings for position management.

2.1 Hold position at X FIB ret - Position target for average position. X [%] will be target to move average position to.

- Position target for average position. X [%] will be target to move average position to. 2.2 Let position slip X [%] before taking action - After setting position at (2.1) position may slip X [%] before “fixing" the position to (2.1) level again.

- After setting position at (2.1) position may slip X [%] before “fixing" the position to (2.1) level again. 2.3 Close position at X FIB ret - Close position when X Fibonacci retracement is reached.

- Close position when X Fibonacci retracement is reached. 2.4 Minimum "unloaded" pips trend - Minimum size in pips of a move to open opposite trade position.

- Minimum size in pips of a move to open opposite trade position. 2.5 Reduce close requirements by a degree - If trend is way bigger than requirements, reduce the Fibonacci close position.

- If trend is way bigger than requirements, reduce the Fibonacci close position. 2.6 Trailing stop - Trailing stop for the opened positions.

- Trailing stop for the opened positions. 2.7 Reset non-used trends at Fibonacci level X - Reset opposite trends in 1-way trade mode. Set it low if trend is strong.

- Reset opposite trends in 1-way trade mode. Set it low if trend is strong. 2.8 Zero MIN/MAX Fibonacci at Take Profit - Zero both min and max when target retracement is reached.

3. Refresh and Filters - Lets you set up some filters.

3.1a MA Cross Open Filter - Moving average filter.

- Moving average filter. 3.1b MA Cross PIPS - Additional PIPS required between 2 MAs, to allow the position.

- Additional PIPS required between 2 MAs, to allow the position. 3.2a Channel Filter - Band Channel filter.

- Band Channel filter. 3.2b Channel Range - Channel range in “deviation” form (usually from -2 to 2).

- Channel range in “deviation” form (usually from -2 to 2). 3.2c Channel Refresh - How often refresh the channel. (advised 5 minutes).

4. Stop Loss - Stop loss options.