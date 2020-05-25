The Fibonacci Scalper

The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation.

The Fibonacci levels work as follows:

SELL if MACD trend is SELL

BUY if MACD trend is BUY

SELL if MACD trend is SELL

Below 23.6



BUY if MACD trend is BUY





Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart.

To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘http://ec.forexprostools.com/’ in the list of allowed URL tab.

Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab “Advisors”:

News is not enabled in Strategy Tester.







