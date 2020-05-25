The Fibonacci Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 8 October 2020
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation.
The Fibonacci levels work as follows:Above 61.8
- SELL if MACD trend is SELL
- BUY if MACD trend is BUY
- SELL if MACD trend is SELL
Below 23.6
- BUY if MACD trend is BUY
Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart.
To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘http://ec.forexprostools.com/’ in the list of allowed URL tab.
Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab “Advisors”:
News is not enabled in Strategy Tester.
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