The Fibonacci Scalper

4.22

The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation.

The Fibonacci levels work as follows:

Above 61.8
  • SELL if MACD trend is SELL
Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters)
  • BUY if MACD trend is BUY
  • SELL if MACD trend is SELL

Below 23.6

  • BUY if MACD trend is BUY
    •

Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart.

To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘http://ec.forexprostools.com/’ in the list of allowed URL tab.

Main menu-> Tools-> Settings tab “Advisors”:

News is not enabled in Strategy Tester.



Reviews 61
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:04 
 

best indicator

65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.10 11:25 
 

muchas gracias, probando el producto pero se ve prometedor gracias

Calogero Vella
2422
Calogero Vella 2024.03.04 10:53 
 

Very nice! Thanks for the work!

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shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 03:03 
 

Good!

[Deleted] 2025.07.07 03:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 21:04 
 

best indicator

Marc Lefèvre
50
Marc Lefèvre 2025.02.16 08:04 
 

EA idea is ok.

Mirec_78
24
Mirec_78 2024.09.07 10:08 
 

Terrible, more lossy than profitable.

MolinaGalo1972
14
MolinaGalo1972 2024.06.29 20:03 
 

Acabo de descargarlo, probaré a ver si todo marcha bien... espero que si.. pues se ve bueno a simple vista...

65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.10 11:25 
 

muchas gracias, probando el producto pero se ve prometedor gracias

Marc.Parrish
49
Marc.Parrish 2024.06.01 16:42 
 

I have been running this for 2 weeks for EURUSD with M5 timeframe as advised. I observed lots of SL and not even single TP. Therefore I don't advise.

[Deleted] 2024.05.28 04:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shenol Angelov
50
Shenol Angelov 2024.04.25 09:07 
 

blagodarq interesno

Calogero Vella
2422
Calogero Vella 2024.03.04 10:53 
 

Very nice! Thanks for the work!

BeeCoola
14
BeeCoola 2023.10.31 16:36 
 

Unfortunately it did not work for me.

Ravanity2021
25
Ravanity2021 2023.06.01 11:25 
 

I trial this out on a demo account, and it works well. It's more than what I expected.

kentarou sumi
210
kentarou sumi 2023.04.19 14:38 
 

I have used it with default setting and M30 chart. Some Doll Pair, I think it work well. thank you, Regards.

MSFinancial
14
MSFinancial 2022.12.01 23:04 
 

Bad experience! Does not work for me….

Filipe Pereira
239
Filipe Pereira 2022.10.21 18:16 
 

Well it looks work very well. Iam using the V4 setup however instead 1% risk i decided to put 4% risk because like that i will open 0.04 lot for me its about 4000$ instead 0.01 lot or 1000$ trades. I just have 750$, so 4% profit or 4% loss per trade looks good to this ammount of investment. I also decided to use the news link that will make not open trades during eur usd news . I personally like trend and FIbonacci strategy so this simple robot will watch the market for me trying spot a place to enter the market . On V4 setupversion stoploss, take a profit and trailing stop poins are very well choosed for actual dynamic market conditions on this time frame. So i dont know what else can be done to be improved for a low drawndown algotrading without compromise a decent profit

P1tBull
53
P1tBull 2022.10.07 21:01 
 

This is a beautiful EA. It needs a little optimisation and backtesting for each pair, but is very versatile, scalable and works across pairs. It needs tweaking out of the box, but if I only had one EA for every pair, this would be it. I can't believe Stanton is giving this away for free.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 07:08 
 

Negative feedback!

Harsh Vardhan
20
Harsh Vardhan 2022.09.23 13:28 
 

not working for me in tester and on demo account , plz suggest what to do

[Deleted] 2022.09.01 03:31 
 

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