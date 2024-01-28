Hitech MT5
- Experts
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Salavat YulamanovThe broker provides a 100% Deposit Bonus.
https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=ygdm Roboforex
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 5 November 2025
- Activations: 15
- Hitech!
- Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!
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- Your key to stability in the market:
- Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not just levels - these are "power zones" where the probability of a price rebound is maximum, which minimizes false signals and increases the reliability of each transaction.
- Unique filters for ideal transactions
- In addition to the levels, the system uses exclusive indicators developed by our traders with more than 10 years of experience. These tools analyze:
- Trend structure (defining the market phase),
- Volatility (filtering noise movements),
- Volumes (confirming the strength of the signal).
- Only after passing all the filters does the advisor open a deal, which guarantees quality over quantity.
- Grid strategy with intelligent management:
- To multiply profits, an adaptive order grid with a partial closing function has been implemented:
- Averaging at strong levels — adding orders only in areas with a high probability of reversal.
- Automatic profit fixing — closing part of the positions when target levels are reached, protecting the deposit.
- Dynamic grid step — the distance between orders adapts to volatility, reducing risks.
- Benefits that will be appreciated by both beginners and professionals:
- No emotions, no mistakes — trading strictly according to the algorithm.
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- For rollback currency pairs, you can use an increased lot of AUDCAD, NZDCAD.
- use minimum lot AUDUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD,
- Timeframe: M15
- Settings
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- Fix lot if AutoMM=0 Lots=0.01
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- For autolot use Equity Balance
- AutoMM. Aggressive=1000, Conservative=7000. 5000
- Recovery Mode True Partial closure from the general grid of orders
- Martin ratio 2.5 Order multiplication coefficient
- FirstNumber grid Level Settings 3 Level Support Lines
- OneChartSetup multi currency mode
- Before buying a scalper, be aware of the possible risks when trading
- Do not trade with borrowed and last money!!!
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability!!!
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