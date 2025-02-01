AI Quantum Trading

In the modern world of financial technologies, automated trading has become an integral part of success in the market. AI Quantum Trading is an innovative trading advisor that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to dynamically adapt to market conditions. This powerful tool is designed for professional traders and investors seeking maximum efficiency and stable capital growth.

Versatility and adaptation
In the era of digital finance, automated trading is becoming a key element of success. AI Quantum Trading is a high-tech trading advisor that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt to current market conditions. It is specially designed to work with USDJPY, EURJPY and GBPJPY currency pairs — some of the most volatile and popular instruments on the Forex market.

Optimized for JPY crosses
AI Quantum Trading shows the best results on pairs with the Japanese yen thanks to a specialized algorithm that takes into account the volatility features and behavioral patterns of these instruments.

Exceptional accuracy and adaptation
The advisor analyzes the market in real time and predicts movements with high accuracy, using:

Deep analysis of volumes and levels
Volatility and trend assessment
Correlations between JPY instruments
The advisor analyzes the market in real time, predicting trend directions with high accuracy and adapting its strategy to current market conditions.

Exclusive trend detection strategy
AI Quantum Trading uses a unique trend analysis algorithm that has no analogues on the market. Artificial intelligence analyzes volumes, volatility, price levels and correlations of various assets, identifying optimal entry and exit points. This makes the advisor effective even in conditions of high market uncertainty.

News filter – protection from market shocks
One of the key features of AI Quantum Trading is the built-in news filter. It automatically analyzes economic events and avoids trading during highly volatile periods caused by:

Release of news on interest rates

Publishing macroeconomic data

Geopolitical events

This allows you to reduce risks and protect your capital from unexpected market movements.

Compatibility with any brokers and account types
AI Quantum Trading is not limited to specific platforms. It works with any:

DCs and brokers that support trading via MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Account types, including ECN, STP, Standard and Cent

The advisor is easily integrated into the trader's existing infrastructure, ensuring ease of setup and use.

Continuous self-training and adaptation
The main feature of AI Quantum Trading is dynamic optimization. With each test in the strategy tester, the advisor does not repeat the previous trading model, but creates a new one, analyzing the changed historical information. This makes it one of the most adaptive advisors on the market, capable of adjusting the strategy hourly and adapting to market changes.

Key advantages of AI Quantum Trading:
Fully automated trading – trading without emotions and human factor
Artificial intelligence and machine learning – constant optimization and adaptation
Exclusive trend detection algorithm – high accuracy of trade entry
News filter – trading only in favorable conditions
Compatibility with any brokers – flexibility and ease of use
Dynamic optimization in the strategy tester – a unique approach to testing
AI Quantum Trading is a new generation trading advisor that combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced technical analysis to achieve maximum trading results. This is not just an automated system, but an intelligent trader that adapts to the market and constantly learns, ensuring stable and safe trading.
Reviews 4
Dodge Kevin Maurillo
292
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.20 19:45 
 

The EA has been generating profits on the live account after a week of purchase, using the default M15 settings as recommended by Vitali. Funds are well-utilized.

tarunaulakh970
203
tarunaulakh970 2025.02.05 22:54 
 

Hi everyone, I bought this Ea just few days back. The backtests are good and currently using it on a live trading account. So far happy with the performance, trade frequently on M15 timeframe with new filters on. Worth a try and reasonably priced AI based Expert Advisor. Happy Trading!!!

Rasmus Christensen
38
Rasmus Christensen 2025.03.02 21:18 
 

I have been the EA for 3 weeks now on a live account. My overall impression is that the EA is really good, with low risk and green trades. I would say that its slow and steady but rather that than blowing accounts. I will give a thumbs up for Vitali who is fast at responding to questions regarding his EA's so don't hesitate to ask him for help or info. Will return with another review when i have beeen using the EA for a longer time, but it looks promising 👌

More from author
Pure AI
Vitali Vasilenka
4.7 (10)
Experts
Unique trading advisor for XAUUSD The advisor is a modular trading system. It is based on an architecture in which each trading decision is formed not by a monolithic algorithm, but as a result of the interaction of independent logical blocks - indicator filters, entry conditions, exits and control rules. IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation guide and setup instructions. Key feature - modularity and flexibility The advisor is implemented as a set of
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
Experts
The King Trading — Universal Trading Advisor based on proprietary technical indicators and algorithms. It is designed for automated trading on any financial instrument: currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. Attention!!! Write me a private message to receive Settings, instructions and a gift! Key features: Support for all trading instruments The Advisor is adapted to any trading pair or instrument. Individual settings are used for each asset, which ensures maximum accuracy
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (14)
Experts
Synthetic Metal  is an innovative trading Expert Advisor specially designed to work with the major instruments XAUUSD (gold) and XAGUSD (silver). This Expert Advisor combines powerful analysis technologies, forecasting accuracy and flexibility of trading risk management Key Features: Author's Synthetic Trend AI indicator The Expert Advisor uses a unique indicator Synthetic Trend AI, which simultaneously analyzes 4 timeframes to determine the most accurate entry and exit points. This provides:
Pure AI MT4
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Unique trading advisor for EURUSD The advisor is a modular trading system. It is based on an architecture in which each trading decision is formed not by a monolithic algorithm, but as a result of the interaction of independent logical blocks - indicator filters, entry conditions, exits and control rules. IMPORTANT!   After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation guide and setup instructions. Key feature - modularity and flexibility The advisor is implemented as a set o
QuantCore Levels
Vitali Vasilenka
Experts
QuantCore Levels — a trading advisor based on support and resistance levelsThis is an intelligent trading advisor (robot) created on the basis of classical principles of technical analysis and supplemented by the power of artificial intelligence OpenAI. The main trading strategy of the advisor is to work from support and resistance levels, which makes it a universal tool for both trend and flat markets. Attention Trader! Required Information and Advisor Settings Here - link Instructions for
QuantCore Patterns
Vitali Vasilenka
Experts
QuantCore Patterns — an intelligent trading advisor based on patterns. Automate analysis. Manage profits. In the era of information overload and market volatility, professional traders and investors are looking for accurate, proven solutions that can ensure stability and capital growth. This is exactly the solution QuantCore Patterns — a high-tech trading algorithm that can recognize and use the power of market patterns for automated trading. Patterns (or pattern figures) are repeating price st
MarketProfile Indicator
Vitali Vasilenka
Indicators
The Market Profile indicator is a classic solution for displaying a market profile. It can display the statistical distribution of price over time, the cost zone, and the control value for a trading session on the chart. This indicator can be attached to charts on any timeframes and can display the market profile for a whole set of sessions, including a profile in a freely defined rectangle. Lower timeframes provide greater accuracy. Higher timeframes provide better visibility. Six different co
