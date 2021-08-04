Magic Max

3.67

Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes.



Timeframe: (H1 or H4)

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD

Timeframe: (M1 To H1)


STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash



(You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell)

Trade Mode = Both 
                   = Buy
                   = Sell

Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function will not work, so let it off if you are using set dollar function) Hiding SL TP from your broker

Max Orders = 5 

Trade Comment = "Magic Max v2.0"

Recovery = true

Stop Loss(0=disable)   = 0

Take Profit(0=disable) = 0

Magic Number = 8555 Magic number , let it default

Lot Size = 0.01 if you want Three decimal Lot size , edit it manual 0.001 (pair v75 broker deriv)

Close By Reverse Signal = false (If its TRUE then it will close all trade when signal is reverse and may loose profit, you can use FALSE )

Close By Dollar Target(0=disable) = 1$  (make sure your TP SL  = 0 and Hidden SL TP function =  FALSE) otherwise it will not work

Daily Target  = 10 always set daily target according to your balance


(If you are trading in currency then please Friday close, if Deriv or other pair which works weekend you can choose Sunday)

Time Filter Enable = false

Start Trade Day Of Week= MONDAY

Stop Trade Day Of Week= SUNDAY 

Start Trade Time = "00:00" 

Stop Trade Time = "23:59" 


----Supply Demand Setting----

Depth   = if there is much zone (then you can increase depth to avoid zones )

Max History Bar = Increase it, EA will read more previous zones (200 - 1500 depend on your pairs)

Demand Zone Color = You can select your own color according to you if you are doing manual trading, or if by EA let it default

Supply Zone Color = You can select your own color according to you if you are doing manual trading, or if by EA let it default

Fill Zone=  If you are new and want to learn manual you can fill the color zone, and can do manual trading also and with EA also



 

DISCLAIMER:-
                     Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.
Reviews 8
Brandergift45
19
Brandergift45 2023.08.27 15:00 
 

Wonderful EA

tchianefe
122
tchianefe 2022.03.29 09:06 
 

Superb! I haven't used a reliable EA to trade synthetic indices like this before. Well-done for the good job! This EA is exceptional and an all-rounder for different currency pairs.

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Brandergift45
19
Brandergift45 2023.08.27 15:00 
 

Wonderful EA

cgs4metatrader
35
cgs4metatrader 2022.06.17 14:30 
 

I now spend hours of back testing. This expert advisor can not run unattended. There is no profitable setting with appropriate risk management. DD are massive (up to complete balance depletion) with low, linear returns.

Reni
5406
Reply from developer Reni 2022.06.22 19:15
Hi Please PM me for setfiles and soultion . sure i will fix your side issue, Thanks
tchianefe
122
tchianefe 2022.03.29 09:06 
 

Superb! I haven't used a reliable EA to trade synthetic indices like this before. Well-done for the good job! This EA is exceptional and an all-rounder for different currency pairs.

Mughees Arsalan
46
Mughees Arsalan 2021.11.23 17:01 
 

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Gediya Pankaj
121
Gediya Pankaj 2021.10.17 13:59 
 

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Lucum
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Lucum 2021.10.03 11:04 
 

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Nkosingiphile Samuel Ndlela
575
Nkosingiphile Samuel Ndlela 2021.09.19 13:15 
 

One of the Best EA I have ever used. I have used it on demo for a week. It work fine on trending and ranging markets conditions. How ever the backtesting results are somehow different from the demo forward testing result (forward testing results far better than backtesting)

dol_amroth2002
125
dol_amroth2002 2021.08.06 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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