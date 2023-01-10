Forex Fighter 5

1

Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them. The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be above 85% and then a trade is placed. This expert advisor constantly scans the charts in search for profitable trades so it is advised to have it on 24/7 on a decent quality VPS.

About the EA:

  • it follows patterns that are often repetitive
  • has built in unique indicators that I developed myself
  • operates on two Neural Networks
  • Runs on EURJPY H1 chart

Live signal:

MT4 version:

INPUTS:

All the inputs are categorized by sections. In the first one you can change the magic number, comment and symbols. I highly recommend not to add any symbols and leave the default ones as they are. Even though you can potentially get some trades out of adding extra symbols, they will be random and that can blow your account up.

In the second section you can chose when the EA will trade. My recommendation is to keep it on 24/5 and therefore leave this section exactly as it is

Then in the third section you've got lot sizing methods. It is completely up to you to choose risk % or fixed lot. I personally use risk % on balance. That way the lot size gradually increases with the growth of my balance

The last section is for the Breakeven settings. Sometimes, to keep it safe you can turn that on if you feel that TP is too far away. It will keep your orders as safe as it's possible on the Forex market.


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The Puzzle is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor working simultaneously on 3 symbols: EURGBP, EURJPY & EURCHF. Artificial Intelligence implemented alongside custom made indicators identifies trading opportunities and places the orders. Human traders are often not capable of catching the right trading opportunities in time as much as a software so my intention was to develop expert advisor that will do it for you. It follows several different strategies but before placing an order Th
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Mohamed Javeed
7982
Mohamed Javeed 2023.04.07 18:19 
 

WASTE

GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2023.01.24 11:21 
 

Does not work anymore, need update

Jared Matthew Bryant
603
Reply from developer Jared Matthew Bryant 2023.01.24 14:46
Thank you so much!
Nhan Nguyen
88
Nhan Nguyen 2023.01.11 19:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jared Matthew Bryant
603
Reply from developer Jared Matthew Bryant 2023.01.11 20:00
Thank you, can't wait
prozall
703
prozall 2023.01.11 05:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jared Matthew Bryant
603
Reply from developer Jared Matthew Bryant 2023.01.11 13:51
Hi, they should be: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD and to get the best results it should be run on EURJPY H1 chart
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