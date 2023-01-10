Forex Fighter 5

MT4 version:

INPUTS:

All the inputs are categorized by sections. In the first one you can change the magic number, comment and symbols. I highly recommend not to add any symbols and leave the default ones as they are. Even though you can potentially get some trades out of adding extra symbols, they will be random and that can blow your account up.

In the second section you can chose when the EA will trade. My recommendation is to keep it on 24/5 and therefore leave this section exactly as it is

Then in the third section you've got lot sizing methods. It is completely up to you to choose risk % or fixed lot. I personally use risk % on balance. That way the lot size gradually increases with the growth of my balance

The last section is for the Breakeven settings. Sometimes, to keep it safe you can turn that on if you feel that TP is too far away. It will keep your orders as safe as it's possible on the Forex market.