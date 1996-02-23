MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail

The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry.

Combined with all this, there is the martingale strategy in the careful launch of pending orders, calculated on configurable and limited scales, exit by TP&STOP, target of ghost pips, Amount won/lost per set or per day and many other options. Standard functional parameters are provided for: Cash Ind (USA SP500, CH HKInd, BR50) FX (EURUSD, GBPUSD) & Brazilian IBovespa B3 (WIN/WDO)

Strategy in short consists of a calculated and limited number of orders in stages (sets) on a martingale scale covering the largest possible price variation as well as unexpected reversals.

The EA has many other control panel options that you can use in the strategy tester and make optimizations to get better results with your own strategy. Such as: days, days of the week and time to start/stop trades, Ghost pips target, hidden money target, smart tracking, minimum and maximum volumes, maximum number of orders per day, target money objectives (gain or loss) to stop the trading day, complete parameter panel for indicators and everything you need to get a strong and consistent result.

In addition, the EA has all internal error management, advanced verification of completed operations, new attempts if necessary, extensive recording of information in the JOURNAL window and a functional graphical panel of execution information.



