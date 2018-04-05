TrendSwing

TrendSwing is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using neural networks. Operation principle - following the market. Using a neural network, it is possible to generate signals in such a way that every signal in the market appears in the right direction. The position is adjusted all the time. When a signal opposite to the existing position appears, the summary position is adjusted (that is, the position is opened in parts and closed also in parts). Thus, the EA constantly follows the price.

In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which multiple currency pairs are selected, thus reducing the risk. The Expert Advisor correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 1000 USD and higher. You can start working on a five-minute chart.

In this case, the configuration of the neural network is very simple. Training takes place during optimization. Adjustment of the neural network's weights is stored in the settings.

Training of the neural network (optimization) is required for work! Optimization by Open prices is sufficient. Works with Netting accounts!

The EA does not use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop loss and take profit are set for each trade. The Expert Advisor correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 1000-10000 USD and higher. The default working timeframe is H1. But any other timeframe or currency pair can be used. The higher the timeframe the better the predictability.

Training of a neural network is performed on a data sample (historical data). The training process follows a genetic algorithm and as it goes on, the network reaction to input signals should be improving. It remains only to check how accurately the optimized parameters predict the future. This is done by a step-by-step verification of results. Markets change, therefore, it is necessary to constantly modify the strategies. The neural network save the trouble of constantly changing the strategy, it is sufficient to simply retrain the system for the current market situation.


Parameters

  • TypeFilling - sets order filling type.
  • Magic - sets the magic number.
  • LimitSpread - spread limit.
  • Risk - lot calculation depending on the deposit. We recommend that you use Risk, rather than Lot.
  • Lot - sets lot size for market entry (overrides Risk).
  • TP, SL - Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • DrawDown - the maximum drawdown, at which closing occurs (in % of a deposit).
  • DrawUp - the maximum profit, at which closing occurs (in % of a deposit).
  • IndicatorA, IndicatorB, IndicatorC - three indicators for analysis.
  • TFIndicatorA, TFIndicatorB, TFIndicatorC - timeframes of the indicators.
  • ShiftIndicatorA, ShiftIndicatorB, ShiftIndicatorC - shifts of the indicators.
  • PeriodIndicatorA, PeriodIndicatorB, PeriodIndicatorC - periods of the indicators.
  • LevelSell - level for entering the market by a sell signal from a neural network.
  • LevelBuy - level for entering the market by a buy signal from a neural network.
  • wb0 - wb11 - weights for the neural network (these are the settings that store the logic of the neural network directly in the .set file).

Parameters for optimization with a Custom target:

  • OPT_TRADES, OPT_BALANCE_DD, OPT_EQUITY_DD - Minimum (trades, drawdown by balance, drawdown by equity) for the corresponding parameter.
  • CORRECT_TRADES, CORRECT_BALANCE_DD, CORRECT_EQUITY_DD - adjustment of the target by the corresponding parameter.
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Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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ForexTrendMT4 Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Market Tracking The ForexTrendMT4 indicator offers reliable market trend tracking, filtering out sudden fluctuations and market noise. This tool helps identify trends and signals favorable entry points into the market using arrows. It is suitable for both scalping on shorter timeframes and long-term trading strategies. Based on the principles of technical analysis, ForexTrendMT4 takes into account the cyclical nature of the market. Key Features and A
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This is a professional Expert Advisor, which implements the strategy of trading using the Divergents and DivergentsPoint indicators, as wells as filters of the global trend on higher periods. Analyzing the indicators, the system enters the market with a limited martingale and the ability to open up to 8 orders in one direction. Each series of orders has mandatory TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Also, a trailing stop based on the SAR indicator is activated for a series in breakeven. The robot aut
Divergents
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
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Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
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The Expert Advisor system works with ticks. Works with a deposit of $100! The elementary unit of analysis for an internal algorithm is a tick. Classical scalping trading method. The robot works well on any historic period with any currency pair. The key value is spread, with default settings can work with the spread up to 10. If the spread is greater than 10, you should use other parameter values. Testing was performed with the spread up to 10 on all ticks. Testing using open prices makes no sen
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Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
Versatile
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Versatile expert system follows the principle "stay in the market for as long as possible". The main indicators are Moving Average and Relative Strength Index. The EA supports working in two directions simultaneously both following a trend and against it depending on the settings. A limited number of orders LimitOrders is used for operation. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit 1000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. The EA has very flexible sett
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IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
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PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
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Andriy Sydoruk
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Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trendes
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
Spin
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
Variator
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
Tic Tac Toe
Andriy Sydoruk
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The algorithm of the Tic Tac Toe indicator differs from the usual indicators on the price charts in that it completely ignores the flow of time and reflects only changes in the price. Instead of displaying the time intervals on the X axis, and the price value on the Y axis, the Tic Tac Toe indicator displays price changes on both axes. The indicator displays in red if prices rise by a certain base value (TicTacToe) and blue if prices fall on the same value. If prices fell / rose by less than a c
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
Doonchian
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
Progressive
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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