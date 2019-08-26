EA Builder MT5

EA Builder allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style.

Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings, independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc..

The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA. There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative!



Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705 Pro version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50010

It is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. You need to fully understand how it works before going live, please be careful. Join the EA Builder community on discord! I am glad to provide a free EA, but given my limited time, there will be no more support on this version.

I am glad to provide a free EA, but given my limited time, there will be no more support on this version.

Bug report

Given the complexity of this EA, some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in EA Builder, here's the protocol to follow:



Write a precise description of the context. (date, pair, etc..) Write a description of the error as precise as possible. (if necessary, attach explanatory screenshots) Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date. Send everything in a private message on my MQL5 profile.

If the description is clear, I will take care of the problem as soon as possible to update the version.