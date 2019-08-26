EA Builder MT5

4.51

EA Builder allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style.

Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings, independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc..

The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EAThere is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative!

Pro version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50010
Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705


It is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. You need to fully understand how it works before going live, please be careful.

Join the EA Builder community on discord!

I am glad to provide a free EA, but given my limited time, there will be no more support on this version. 

Bug report

Given the complexity of this EA, some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in EA Builder, here's the protocol to follow:

  1. Write a precise description of the context. (date, pair, etc..)
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible. (if necessary, attach explanatory screenshots)
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.
  5. Send everything in a private message on my MQL5 profile.

If the description is clear, I will take care of the problem as soon as possible to update the version.

WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.

Reviews 70
FutureSoul
207
FutureSoul 2025.10.02 12:27 
 

感谢付出，基础策略都有，如果能继续更新就更好了

ramos898957
34
ramos898957 2025.06.22 10:26 
 

Bu adam kocaman bir teşekkürü hak ediyor çok seçenekli çok mantıklı güzel bir robot sunmuş bizlere emeğine sağlık kardeşim iyi ki varsın

mambobambo
318
mambobambo 2025.06.05 12:44 
 

Hello, can you pls tell me what is the difference with the PRO version? Thanks

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4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
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4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
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Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
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Partick Bob
208
Partick Bob 2026.04.06 07:55 
 

Good EA for developing EA but features are limited.

FutureSoul
207
FutureSoul 2025.10.02 12:27 
 

感谢付出，基础策略都有，如果能继续更新就更好了

ramos898957
34
ramos898957 2025.06.22 10:26 
 

Bu adam kocaman bir teşekkürü hak ediyor çok seçenekli çok mantıklı güzel bir robot sunmuş bizlere emeğine sağlık kardeşim iyi ki varsın

mambobambo
318
mambobambo 2025.06.05 12:44 
 

Hello, can you pls tell me what is the difference with the PRO version? Thanks

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2025.06.05 12:59
Hi, more indicators and features
Dinh Linh Nguyen
185
Dinh Linh Nguyen 2025.01.20 08:57 
 

amazing works, thank for you time and effort

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2025.06.05 13:00
Thank you
Marwan Alrefaei
205
Marwan Alrefaei 2024.11.25 18:22 
 

Amazing and worked with me and double my account thanks bro you will change my life and I will communicate with you soon

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2025.06.05 13:01
Thank you
sanoj ik
130
sanoj ik 2024.10.07 10:44 
 

YOU HAVE MADE A GEM AND THAT TO0 FOR FREE... NO WORDS TO EXPLAIN... BUT I WOULD ONLY PREFER IT TO THOSE WHO ARE ADVANCED BECAUSE EVEN AFTER 100'S OF TEST I AM YET TO DISCOVER THE POSSIBILITIES OF THIS SOFTWARE... HOPE ONE DAY I WILL PAY FOR THIS FREE SOFT... OR I WILL BUY YOUR PRO VERSION KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK... THANKYOU...

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2025.06.05 13:00
Thank you
Calogero Vella
2480
Calogero Vella 2024.09.16 20:17 
 

Performance: 4-5 Sterne

Benutzerfreundlichkeit: 4-5 Sterne

Flexibilität: 2-3 Sterne

Performance: Viele Verlusttrades = 1 Stern; Durchschnittliche Performance, gleiche Anzahl an Gewinn- und Verlusttrades = 2-3 Sterne; Hervorragende Performance, konsistente Gewinne, sehr zuverlässig = 4-5 Sterne

Benutzerfreundlichkeit: Sehr kompliziert zu bedienen, keine Dokumentation = 1 Stern; Angemessene Benutzerfreundlichkeit teilweise Dokumentation vorhanden = 2-3 Sterne; Extreme Benutzerfreundlichkeit, verständliche Dokumentation = 4-5 Sterne

Flexibilität: Sehr unflexibel, keine Anpassungsmöglichkeiten = 1 Stern; Angemessene Flexibilität, einige Anpassungsmöglichkeiten = 2-3 Sterne; Extrem flexibel, zahlreiche und leicht zu nutzende Anpassungsmöglichkeiten = 4- 5 Sterne

1052187849 Vile
28
1052187849 Vile 2024.02.27 23:03 
 

Hi Arthur, just been trying the free version & so far very impressed, takes a bit of time setting it up but it’s free!! Only just started my first trials but can we’ll see me upgrading to paid version in the near future. The options are endless , if you have a bit of knowledge & a clear understanding of what you want then this must be the one for you. Remember nout comes for free but some people are generous and want to help us.im looking. Forward to see the outcome & capabilities of this one Thanks Arthur👍😁 I owe you Steve

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2024.02.28 00:11
Hi, thank you very much for your kind words.
CGTrade83
175
CGTrade83 2023.08.27 04:06 
 

I am trying in demo, excellent work my friend!! congratulations!!

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2024.02.28 00:11
Hi, thanks!
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN
929
ROLF WILLY ORTMANN 2023.05.25 16:21 
 

This EA works absolutely perfect with the right settings. You have to set everything by yourself and you need experience. This EA runs on a live account with SP500 1M since 6 Month and its profitable. And oh wonder the EA BUY and SELL and when you want in both directions at the same time. Very great work. Thank you Arthur.

P.S. NOT for BEGINNERS

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.05.25 17:52
Hi. Thank you very much.
96952817
44
96952817 2023.03.06 14:48 
 

I give this EA 3 star because this EA takes only buy trade not take sales trade. I run this EA 48hrs in my demo account. If any one solve this problem or give me correct set file then ok this EA.

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.03.06 14:53
Hi, of course this ea opens sell trade, it because you don't know how to set it up.
Eric Mathieu
18
Eric Mathieu 2023.03.05 17:31 
 

Super boulot ce Robot qui peut utiliser la majeure partie des méthodes et permet des les combiner. Une super idée!

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.03.06 14:54
Merci pour la review!
DanTal
46
DanTal 2023.01.13 12:32 
 

Good Morning! I'm testing your EA and I'm really enjoying it. It is very lightweight and easy to use. But I'm having a hard time being able to close all the trades at a certain time. The EA is not closing trades when the specified time arrives. Could you check? Anyway, it's working fine.

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.01.13 12:33
Hi, thank for the feedback. Can you please be more specific about the function that is not working?
Jake John Freeman
310
Jake John Freeman 2022.12.04 02:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.12.05 01:10
Hi, please read carefully the guide, everything is explained inside. If you have more question, contact me in private message.
MrWorsie1
14
MrWorsie1 2022.11.21 08:12 
 

Need a bot for crash,

Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez
338
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez 2021.11.10 18:09 
 

It's a good program. It would be fantastic if the hours of operation could be set at least with 0.5 hour increments

youmt5
14
youmt5 2021.09.26 14:21 
 

Very good and helpful EA thanks

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.09.26 17:23
Thank you very much
Chykemoore
54
Chykemoore 2021.09.07 10:24 
 

There is need to Testrun the EA I am building before requesting for payment. Also the payment for EA built should be one -off instead subscription. The subscription billing is exploiting. Whether I am using the builder or not , I get debited.

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.09.26 17:23
There is no payment at all, the EA is completely free
RDBS
128
RDBS 2021.07.04 17:08 
 

not ok

Arthur Hatchiguian
42033
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2021.09.26 17:24
Hi! Why?
1234
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