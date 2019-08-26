EA Builder MT5
- Experts
-
Arthur HatchiguianHello, my name is Arthur 🙋♂️
I am an independent French developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms a while ago.
I am a developer specialized in the conception of trading algorithms.
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 6 July 2023
EA Builder allows you to create your own algorithm and adapt it to your own trading style.
Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with your personal settings, independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size etc..
The EA Builder has everything you need to create your perfect EA. There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own algorithm. Be creative!
Guide on my blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740705
It is not recommended to beginner or new MT5 user. You need to fully understand how it works before going live, please be careful.
Join the EA Builder community on discord!I am glad to provide a free EA, but given my limited time, there will be no more support on this version.
Bug report
Given the complexity of this EA, some bugs may not have been discovered yet.
If you think you've found a bug in EA Builder, here's the protocol to follow:
- Write a precise description of the context. (date, pair, etc..)
- Write a description of the error as precise as possible. (if necessary, attach explanatory screenshots)
- Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
- Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.
- Send everything in a private message on my MQL5 profile.
If the description is clear, I will take care of the problem as soon as possible to update the version.
WARNING: I sell all my products only on the official MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, it's a scam.
感谢付出，基础策略都有，如果能继续更新就更好了