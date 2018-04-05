Australian gold rush

The Casablanca FX EA Gold is trend following strategy specifically design for Gold. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise.

This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :)

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the settings provided below and from the start of 2021 in

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and

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XAUUSDAUDUSDEURAUD

The setting for this EA used to get the results published is shown in the screenshots. The user can choose between fixed lot and percentage risk based lot. The later one provides in backtest a high reward but of course the drawdown is higher than fixed lot.

The simulation starts from 01.01.2021 until today.

The leverage used in simulation is 1:100

Very important remark:







