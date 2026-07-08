TSM Breakout

TSM Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor implementing time-series momentum - the most extensively documented market anomaly in the academic literature (Moskowitz, Ooi & Pedersen; the classic Turtle rules) - combined with a daily trend filter.


HOW IT TRADES

- Buys when the close breaks above the highest high of the last 55 bars; sells on a break of the lowest low

- Initial stop loss proportional to volatility (2 x ATR) on every single trade - no exceptions

- Exit on a break of the opposite 20-bar channel. No take profit: winners are left to run

- A daily trend filter (D1 EMA200) only allows breakouts aligned with the higher-timeframe trend

- Position size computed from your risk percentage (built-in money management)


WHAT THIS EA NEVER DOES

- No martingale

- No grid

- No averaging down

- Never an order without a stop loss


RECOMMENDED USE

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M30

- Frequency: about 2 trades per week (irregular - bursts during trends, quiet spells otherwise)

- Expected win rate: around 30%. This is intended: winners are 4-5x larger than losers. If you need a high win rate to sleep at night, this EA is not for you.

- Minimum recommended deposit: 3,000 USD


TWO PROFILES (preset files provided)

- Standard (default): RiskPercent 0.5 - backtest 2021-2026 on XAUUSD M30: profit factor 1.28, max drawdown 26%

- Aggressive: RiskPercent 1.0 - profit factor 1.32, max drawdown 49%. More aggressive and riskier: recommended capital at least 20,000 USD, and only if you can withstand such a drawdown without switching the system off


SETTINGS (all documented in the manual)

- Money management: fixed lots or % risk per trade

- Signal: EntryPeriod 55, ExitPeriod 20, ATR 14, initial stop 2 x ATR

- Filters: D1 EMA200 trend filter (enabled), optional session filter (disabled)

- Equity-stop circuit breaker


VISUAL PANEL

Blinking activity dot, position status with P/L, both trigger levels with their distance in points, probable next signal with progress %, filter-blocked states shown explicitly, countdown to the next bar evaluation, and channel levels drawn on the chart. The EA decides only at bar close - a wick through a level triggers nothing.


HONEST EXPECTATIONS

Results are based on 2021-2026 backtests (551 trades, 100% history quality, 50 ms execution delay). Order of magnitude with the Standard profile on one symbol: roughly 3-6% per year on average, in bursts, with drawdowns that can last months. This is a slow, disciplined system - not a get-rich-quick tool. Past performance does not predict future results. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
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Experts
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
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