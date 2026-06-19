Pew Pew MT5

Pew Pew EA – Mean Reversion Grid Expert Advisor for MT5

Pew Pew is an advanced mean reversion Expert Advisor with a predictive grid recovery system designed to adapt to real market conditions.

Developed through extensive coding, testing, and refinement, it uses structured trading logic to adjust recovery behaviour according to volatility, news impact, and changing price action.

The EA is designed for traders who want a practical automated recovery system with clear controls, a professional on-chart panel, internal SL/TP management, and user-friendly risk features.

Pew Pew has shown promising results on EURUSD and AUDCAD, but it is not limited to these pairs. Users may also test and optimize it for other suitable symbols.

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Promotional Launch Offer

This EA is available at the current introductory price for the first 5 copies only.

After that, the price may be increased as the product develops further.

Your feedback is always welcome. If you have any ideas, suggestions, or features you would like to see implemented in this EA, please feel free to message me.

If this EA has been helpful to you, I would greatly appreciate it if you could leave a review.

Features

· Single-Symbol Trading: Designed to trade the chart symbol where the EA is attached.

· Predictive Grid Recovery: Recovery behaviour adjusts according to volatility, news conditions, and market behaviour.

· RSI-Based Mean Reversion Entries: Uses RSI logic to identify potential reversal areas.

· Improved Professional Panel: Updated on-chart panel for clearer monitoring and runtime control.

· Hidden SL/TP Option: Manage SL and TP internally instead of sending them directly to the broker.

· Hidden SL/TP Chart Display: Virtual stop loss and take profit levels can now be drawn on the chart for easier visual reference.

· Easy News Setup: Simple news feed setup instructions included.

· Automatic News Timing: News times adjust automatically, with optional user offset.

· 10-Year Backtest: Tested using Dukascopy real tick data.

· Competitive Pricing: Strong value compared to similar advanced EAs.

How to Install

Attach the EA to one M15 chart of the symbol you want to trade. EURUSD M15 or AUDCAD M15 may be used as a starting point.

The EA trades the symbol of the chart it is attached to. If you want to test another pair, attach the EA to that symbol’s M15 chart and adjust the settings if required.

If your broker uses a symbol suffix, for example EURUSD.a or AUDCAD.m, simply attach the EA to the correct broker symbol.

No .set files are required. The recommended settings are already built into the EA, although users may adjust inputs according to their own testing and risk preference.

For the news filter and automatic time detection to work, allow WebRequest access in MT5.

To add the news URL in MT5:

Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

Tick Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

Click Add and enter:

nfs.faireconomy.media

Click OK and restart the EA if required.

Requirements

· A hedging account is required.

· A reliable ECN broker is recommended for better execution conditions.

· The EA should run continuously on a VPS for stable operation.

· Adequate free margin is important, especially when using grid recovery.

· A healthy account balance is recommended where possible, as this provides more room for recovery and helps reduce the risk of margin pressure.

· Lower leverage accounts should use conservative risk settings, while higher leverage accounts may allow more flexibility depending on broker conditions and user risk preference.

Strategy

Pew Pew uses RSI-based mean reversion logic to identify potential reversal entries. If price moves against the trade, the EA activates a predictive grid recovery system that adjusts according to volatility, news conditions, and market behaviour.

Tired of being stop hunted?

Hidden SL/TP options are available for users who prefer to manage protective levels internally. When enabled, these levels can also be drawn on the chart, allowing users to visually monitor the hidden stop loss and take profit areas while the EA manages them internally.

A properly funded account is recommended to maintain sufficient free margin during recovery.

Chart Panel

Pew Pew includes a newly improved on-chart panel for professional monitoring and runtime control.

The panel displays key information such as trading status, account equity, EA profit/loss, margin status, drawdown, upcoming news, and active grid activity.

It also provides controls for pausing or resuming trading, enabling or disabling the news filter, viewing news events, minimizing the panel, and removing the EA.

Users can choose between an animated spaceship-style panel background, a static background colour, or disable the panel completely.

Disclaimer

Always test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance. Use responsible risk settings and ensure sufficient free margin at all times.