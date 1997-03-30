BiBoosterix

BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders.

Key Advantages

  • Adaptive Algorithm: Automatic lot management based on account balance.
  • Multicurrency Support: Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously.
  • Effective Risk Management: Includes stop-loss, trailing stop, and limits on the number of open orders.
  • Modern Logic: Utilizes price dynamics analysis, stochastic oscillator signals, and price channel direction for decision-making.
  • Flexibility: Simple parameter adjustments tailored to individual user requirements.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Recommended Deposit: $500
  • Trading Instruments: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 — H1
  • Risk Level: Configurable by the user

Main Parameters

  • Lots: Initial lot size (default: 0.05).
  • Total Orders: Maximum number of simultaneously open orders (default: 7).
  • TrailingStop: Trailing stop level in points (default: 35).
  • StopLoss: Maximum loss per trade in points (default: 2500).
  • Magic Number: Unique order identifier (default: 987).

Operating Principle

BiBoosterix analyzes market conditions, including:

  • Price Dynamics: Identifies short-term price changes.
  • Stochastic Oscillator Signals: Detects overbought and oversold zones.
  • Price Channel Direction: Evaluates the current market trend.

The robot automatically opens trades when preset conditions are met, applies a virtual trailing stop to manage trades, and closes orders upon reaching the target profit level.

Testing Results

BiBoosterix successfully passed testing with FXopen broker over the past three months on the XAUUSD pair and M1 timeframe.


