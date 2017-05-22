XL arrow
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
XL Arrow is a signal indicator that displays market entry points. The red arrow and the DOWN signal at the right corner indicate it is time to sell, while the blue arrow and the UP signal indicate it is time to buy.
Settings
- PeriodSlower - indicator slowing period.
- PeriodFaster - indicator acceleration period.
Recommendations
- trading pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY
- timeframes: M5 - H4