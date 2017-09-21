XPointer

5

XPointer is a completely ready trading system. It shows the trader when to open and close a trade. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames. Very easy to use and does not require additional indicators for its operation. Even a beginner trader can start working with XPointer. But it will also be useful for professional traders to confirm the opening of orders.


Features of the XPointer indicator

  1. It does not redraw its values.
  2. It works on all currency pairs and all time frames.
  3. It has almost no lag of signals.


What you get when buying XPointer

  • Completely ready-made trading system. All you have to do is open and close trades based on the indicator signals.


How to trade with XPointer

  1. As soon as a blue channel appears, open a buy trade. If there is an existing sell order, close it.
  2. As soon as a red channel appears, open a sell trade. If there is an existing buy order, close it.

As you can see, everything is very simple. No additional indicators or trading systems should be used.


Parameters of the XPointer indicator

  • Date_start - date for the indicator to start working. If you specify a date that has no bars available in the terminal, the indicator automatically turns off.
  • Range - channel range.
  • Periods - indicator calculation period.
  • color_buy - color of the channel for buying.
  • color_sell - color of the channel for selling.
  • color_point - color of information on profit/loss.
  • size_font_point - indicator font size.
  • rect_color - external color of the information panel.
  • rect_color1 - internal color of the information panel.
  • on_inform - display the information panel on the chart.
Reviews 3
bretlee83
263
bretlee83 2020.10.21 20:20 
 

The best Trading Indicator i ever seen ..... so far, i trading since 2007 !

jeff0170
401
jeff0170 2018.02.21 14:17 
 

Sehr netter Verkäufer. ER hat bei der Installation sehr geholfen. Danke

Ashish Kulkarni
1014
Ashish Kulkarni 2017.09.27 00:13 
 

I have tested a multitude of indicators. I have bought nearly all the PipFinite indicators. I have rented currency strength indicators. You name it, I have bought it. I have tested it. I have wasted a lot of time and money.

That was until I found XPointer.

I have tested this thoroughly.

For manual trading, this is way better than PipFinite's Trend Laser. It detects trend reversals more reliably.

I have managed to find an extra filter that makes this indicator nearly 100% accurate.

This is THE BEST indicator out there.

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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
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Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
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DotaScalping is a semi-automated trading system for scalping. The indicator shows recommended moments for opening Buy/Sell trades as dots on the chart. Signals are generated based on the algorithm for price amplitude smoothing. The indicator tries to accurately calculate the moments of the maximum peak price values ​​and produces signals based on the smoothed correlation. The indicator determines the High and Low price values and generates signals based on the trend direction. The indicator is v
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ForexGumpUltra is a new and more advanced indicator of the ForexGump series. This indicator easily determines the price direction on any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator draws its signals on the zero bar and does not redraw them (see the video). In the 34th second of the video it can be seen that this indicator uses new filters to determine the changes in price movement direction without delay, despite the market noise present at the moment (see the video on the 34th second). Once
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Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
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Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
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Andrey Kozak
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Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
Market Scanner Baks
Andrey Kozak
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Market Skanner Baks is a new indicator of market scanner. This indicator is equipped with a new algorithm for determining the trend. Now the trader does not need to analyze dozens of different indicators to determine the direction of the price movement. It is enough to place on the Market Scanner Baks chart and see where the arrow shows on the big and small timeframes. Thus, one can understand the short-term and long-term potential price movement. In addition, the indicator on the completion of
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bretlee83
263
bretlee83 2020.10.21 20:20 
 

The best Trading Indicator i ever seen ..... so far, i trading since 2007 !

jeff0170
401
jeff0170 2018.02.21 14:17 
 

Sehr netter Verkäufer. ER hat bei der Installation sehr geholfen. Danke

Ashish Kulkarni
1014
Ashish Kulkarni 2017.09.27 00:13 
 

I have tested a multitude of indicators. I have bought nearly all the PipFinite indicators. I have rented currency strength indicators. You name it, I have bought it. I have tested it. I have wasted a lot of time and money.

That was until I found XPointer.

I have tested this thoroughly.

For manual trading, this is way better than PipFinite's Trend Laser. It detects trend reversals more reliably.

I have managed to find an extra filter that makes this indicator nearly 100% accurate.

This is THE BEST indicator out there.

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