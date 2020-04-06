Forex Gump Special
- Experts
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of returning the price to the channel. The robot assumes that if the price leaves the channel, then in the near future it will come back and continue its journey until the trend changes.
Trading recommendations:
- currency pair GBPUSD.
- timeframe H1,M30,M15
- spread up to 10 points.
- initial deposit from $ 100
Robot Parameters:
- step - a step for building a channel.
- TrailingStop - indicate the size of the TrailingStop.
- vol - tick volume on the current candle. If the volume reaches the value specified in the parameter, the robot stops opening trades on this candle.
- Risk - the volume of open transactions. For example, if parameter = 1 and initial deposit = 100, then trades will be opened with volume = 0.01. The minimum value of the parameter = 1.