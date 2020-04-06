Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returning the price to the channel. The robot assumes that if the price leaves the channel, then in the near future it will come back and continue its journey until the trend changes.





Trading recommendations:

currency pair GBPUSD.

timeframe H1,M30,M15

spread up to 10 points.

initial deposit from $ 100













Robot Parameters: