EA Golden King

Golden King Expert Advisor is an automated trading program designed specifically for the Forex market with a unique scalping strategy focused mainly on trading gold (XAU/USD). This EA is designed for traders who are looking for a high frequency and fast way to make money on gold price fluctuations.

The main characteristics of the "Golden King":

Scalping Strategy: This EA uses a scalping strategy, which means that it opens and closes positions in a short amount of time, often within minutes. This allows you to quickly earn on small price fluctuations.

Unique development: The authors of the adviser paid special attention to the development of its strategy, which can be unique and refined for optimal results in the gold market.

Automated Trading: Golden King is fully automated, which means it can operate 24/7 without the need for human intervention. The trader only needs to adjust the parameters and monitor the results.

Risk Compliance: This EA usually has built-in risk management mechanisms such as stop loss and take profit to minimize losses and protect the trader's investment.

Parameter Optimization: To achieve better results, traders can optimize the EA parameters on historical data and choose the optimal settings.

Suitable for experienced traders: Scalping requires the trader to react quickly and have a good understanding of the market. Therefore, the "Golden King" can be most useful for experienced traders who are ready for intensive trading.

Constant update: To adapt to changes in the market, the developers regularly update the adviser, making improvements and adjustments to its strategy.

As a reminder, Forex trading with an EA is always risky and traders should thoroughly research and test any EA before using it on live accounts.



Trading pair: XAU/USD

Aggressive trading timeframe: M1, M5.

Normal trading timeframe: M15, M30, H1.
