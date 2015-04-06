Angel Gold

Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD.

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.
 + No need in a large initial deposit.
 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
 + Position trailing stop is used.
 + Easy to setup, just set defaults.

Settings:

 + Money Management: True of False.
 + Auto Lot Size: 2.5 (work if MM = True, = 2.5 means 0.25 lot with every 10,000 USD balance).
 + Manual Lot Size: your lot size value (if MM = False)
 + Timeframe:1 minute
 + Take Profit: 500 points
 + Stop Loss: 150 points
 + Trailing Stop: 9 points

Recommend:

 + Time Frame: M1 or M5.
 + Use VPS for low latency.
 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 100 USD.


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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