DayWay
- Indicators
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The DayWay indicator shows the current trend direction on the chart as a colored line. The best timeframes for operation are M5 and higher. Works on all currency pairs. Suitable for any scalping strategies. Quite easy to use.
Recommendations on usage
- When a blue line appears, wait for a candle to close and open a buy order.
- When a red line appears, wait for the current candle to close and open a sell order.
Parameters
- Periods - period of the indicator.
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